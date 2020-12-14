It's begun! The only total solar eclipse of 2020 is under way

This live view of the 2020 total solar eclipse is provided by Slooh. Visit Slooh.com to snap and share your own photos from this live event, and interact with our hosts and guests, and personally control Slooh's telescopes.

In South America, the moon has slipped in front of a sliver of the sun's edge, marking the beginning of what will be the only total solar eclipse of 2020.

This eclipse was difficult to catch in person, since the path of totality crosses huge swathes of ocean and just a thin strip of Chile and Argentina, and traveling is limited because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But plenty of webcasts are on hand to fill the gap.

The moon began passing in front of the sun in some locations at around 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT); Lima, Peru caught an early glimpse of the partial eclipse, although the city isn't in the path of totality.

Related: Total solar eclipse 2020: Here's how to watch it online

Totality will begin about an hour and a half later across a thin strip of Argentina and Chile; if you're watching remotely, you'll want to tune in a bit before 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) to be sure to catch the dramatic moment.

Totality will last a maximum of a little over two minutes. Partial eclipse views will continue for another hour and a half, continuing over South America and briefly grazing Namibia late in the local evening.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

(Reminder: If you're lucky enough to observe a solar eclipse in person, do not look directly at the sun with unprotected eyes unless during the brief moment of totality. Otherwise, use eclipse safety glasses.)

Editor's note: If you happen to safely observe the total solar eclipse of 2020 and would like to share the experience with Space.com for a story or slideshow, send images and comments to spacephotos@space.com.