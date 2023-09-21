Blink-182's Tom DeLonge directs new UFO conspiracy flick 'Monsters of California' (video)

Blink-182 co-vocalist Tom DeLonge has never shied away from his passionate beliefs about extraterrestrial life and the quest for truth regarding governmental coverups and conspiracy theories circulating around UFOs and alien sightings.

Now the Grammy Award-nominated musician who performs with the popular pop-punk band alongside Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker is taking his fringe campaign to the next level by directing his first feature film, the upcoming paranormal release "Monsters of California."

The film revolves around myriad mysteries swirling amid the current UAP hysteria.

Scene from "Monsters of California." (Image credit: Screen Media)

Here's the official synopsis:

"After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government's most guarded mysteries."

DeLonge has slipped into the directors chair for this timely film, which he co-wrote with Ian Miller and Ben Kull. Screen Media is handling the theatrical distribution that lands in multiplexes and on demand starting on Oct. 6.

"The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days," DeLonge said in a press statement. "In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it's that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can't wait for audiences to see the f***ed up fun adventure these kids go on."

"Monsters of California's" cast includes Jack Samson ("Zodiac"), Casper Van Dien ("Starship Troopers," "Sleepy Hollow"), Camille Kostek ("Free Guy"), Richard Kind ("A Serious Man") and Arianne Zucker ("Days of Our Lives").

DeLonge, Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods serve as producers. The indie sci-fi horror movie is also fortified with an original score composed by Ilan Rubin and produced by DeLonge and Aaron Rubin. A version of Blink-182's tune "Aliens Exist" can be heard in this wild advanced preview.