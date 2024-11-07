Satellites capture havoc caused by Spanish floods (images)

(Image credit: Pléiades NEO © Airbus DS, provided under Copernicus by the European Union and ESA)

Caption: High-resolution optical images captured by Pléiades Neo, an ESA Third Party Mission, on Oct. 31 reveal the extensive damage from the Valencia floods in extreme detail.

In late October, torrential rain caused a series of flash floods across southern and eastern Spain — particularly hard hit regions include Costa del Sol, in which the city Malaga is located, as well as the city of Valencia in eastern Spain.

The Margo, Turia and Poyo river basins received massive deluges of rainfall, creating flash floods that have laid waste to homes, streets, bridges, and vehicles. Over 200 people lost their lives, with many more still missing and thousands displaced. An astonishing year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours on Valencia's coastal region, according to Spanish national weather agency, Aemet.

While emergency services are continuing to deal with the situation on the ground, satellite imagery captured by the US-Landsat-8 and Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites, among others, have helped officials detail the scale and extent of the damage.

Earth observation systems are set to play a larger and larger role in the coordinated responses to natural emergencies, where close to real-time information can inform first-responders where to focus efforts, while also providing post-event analysis of damage.

An Oct. 8 image of Valencia taken with the US Landsat-8 satellite. (Image credit: ESA)

Caption: An Oct. 30 image of Valencia taken with US Landsat-8 satellite, showing extensive flooding in comparison to the previous image. (Image credit: USGS, processed by ESA)

Aemet says that the intense storm resulted from a high-altitude, low-pressure weather system isolated from the jet stream, which are bands of strong winds that generally blow from west to east. Such storm systems form when cold fronts meet warm humid air masses, such as those which hover over the Mediterranean Sea. The resulting storms can become immobile, releasing the majority of their moisture in one location, causing severe flooding.

On Oct. 29, the Directorate-General for Civil Protection and Emergencies (Dirección General de Protección Civil y Emergencias) activated the Copernicus Emergency Rapid Mapping Service (EMS) to create maps that would illustrate the severity of the flooding in affected areas.

Flood imagery captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 on Oct. 26. (Image credit: Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA)

Flood imagery captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 on Oct. 31. (Image credit: Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA)

The Spanish Civil Protection Agency has also activated the International Charter "Space and Major Disasters," which draws on Earth observation technologies from 17 space agencies from across the world to provide further information of the extent of the damage.

The map shows areas with high rainfall intensity levels on the morning of Oct. 29 at 08:00 UTC in dark blue, mainly affecting Valencia and its province. (Image credit: Eumetsat 2024)

"Space-based observation plays an invaluable role during natural disasters like the recent floods in Spain," Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes at ESA, said in a press release.