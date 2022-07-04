How to watch Independence Day on Independence Day

Happy 4th of July! What better way to celebrate if you're a sci-fi fan than watching the movie "Independence Day" on the day itself.

If you're wanting to stream the alien invasion thriller starring Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum then you're in luck as the movie is available on numerous platforms. Two streaming platforms that boast a good range of sci-fi content that include the 1996 blockbuster are Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) and Hulu (opens in new tab).

Naturally, this day only comes around once a year and that means it's the perfect excuse to watch the movie, whether it's the first, fourth or hundredth time. If sci-fi movies are you're thing (and we're sure they are) you'll want to check out our great round-ups of the best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney Plus.

The movie itself is a bit of a classic when it comes to sci-fi blockbusters, with a star-studded cast, a great storyline and the fact you have the perfect excuse to watch it every year. The movie is set in the days building up to July 4 as communication systems around the world start to falter with alien interference.

It's later learned that there are numerous alien spaceships on course for Earth, which were first thought to be meteors, and they do not come in peace. Destroying the cities of New York, Los Angeles and Washington as well as London, Paris and others, survivors are sent out in convoys towards area 51 where they must come up with a plan to defeat the enslaving alien species. July 4th becomes humanity's Independence Day, not just America's.

If you haven't already got an Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) or Hulu (opens in new tab) subscription, you should consider getting one and not just because of this movie. Amazon Prime can boast most of the "Alien" franchise as well as blockbusters like "Apollo 13" and Hulu is the home of TV shows like "The Orville" and a "Futurama" reboot.

