Trending

'Star Trek' fans rejoice! Holodeck spotted in L.A. park

By

everyday i run past these pylons. so i fixed them. #Holodeck9 @danglingcarrotcreative #engage Arthur Chadwick

A photo posted by @aechadwick on Jul 10, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

The Holodeck has beamed down to Earth.

Who hasn't dreamed of stepping onto the Holodeck, to be virtually whisked off to wherever your heart desires — whether that be to a Vulcan baseball game or into a thrilling Sherlock Holmes mystery? Now, thanks to the inspired efforts of a "Star Trek" fan, you can (well, kind of.)

Sitting, unassuming, in a city park in Los Angeles, are two Holodeck control panels fit for a Federation Starship. So how did they get there? Short answer: the power of "Star Trek" fans.

Trekkie Arthur Chadwick was running through North Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and spotted two plain, metal pylons that he thought could use a fresh update. "Everyday I run past these pylons. so i fixed them," Chadwick wrote on Instagram

Related: What makes a 'Star Trek' fan? Costumed Trekkies share stories 

Chadwick employed the help of Dangling Carrot Creative to create large vinyl stickers to fit the previously plain pylons. The new stickers transformed the metal structures into Holodeck control panels, which Chadwick named "Holodeck 9" on Instagram. 

Since the Holodeck panels went up, Trek fans have been flocking to the park, enjoying the sight on their runs and posing in front of the panels for pictures, holding up the Vulcan salute and "working the controls." And, while no one has reported the panels functioning as they would on the USS Enterprise, they remain a festive fixture in the park. 

I’ve officially found the holodeck controls in North Hollywood Park. “Computer: End Program - Pandemic Apocalypse 2020” didn’t work. I think there might be a glitch with the ship’s power converters. Can someone get engineering down here?! #Holodeck9 #StarTrek #Holodeck Bonnie Gordon

A photo posted by @bonniebellg on Jul 18, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

These are difficult times during this pandemic, but it’s nice when at least I get to take a trip to #Holodeck9 for some sun....even if the sunlight on holodecks is artificial 🤷‍♀️ Sonia - The Oven Mitt Lady

A photo posted by @nerdynoveltydesign on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

Took a socially distant, masked walk with #StarTrek friends at North Hollywood Park & happened upon some excellent Star Trek: The Next Generation nerdiness! 😄🖖🏽❤️ Back story: Set designer @aechadwick designed these #StarTrekTNG holodeck control panel stickers and dolled up a few pylons in the park. @mutarada had just told us about seeing his tweet and then we walked right by them! Nerd kismet - the best! ☺️☺️☺️ (📸: @mutarada @brianmcvickar) #holodeck9 #startrek #tng #startrekfanart #startrekuniverse #startrekthenextgeneration #northhollywoodpark #streetart #artbomb #artsaves Teresa Huang

A photo posted by @teresapalooza on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

Email Chelsea Gohd at cgohd@space.com or follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.