SpaceX Starship orbital flight 'highly likely' in November, Elon Musk says

By Mike Wall
published

But late October is still in play as well.

A static fire test of SpaceX Booster 7 on Monday (Sept. 19).
A seven-engine static fire test of SpaceX's Starship Booster 7 on Sept. 19, 2022. (Image credit: Elon Musk/SpaceX)

SpaceX's huge Starship Mars rocket could go orbital as soon as next month.

SpaceX is gearing up for the first-ever orbital test flight of Starship, the giant vehicle it's building to take cargo and people to the moon, Mars and other distant destinations. And that landmark try may be just around the corner.

"Late next month maybe, but November seems highly likely. We will have two boosters & ships ready for orbital flight by then, with full stack production at roughly one every two months," company founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter today (opens in new tab) (Sept. 21), in response to a follower who asked about the timing of the test flight.

Video: SpaceX ignites multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy for 1st time

Starship consists of a huge first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall (50 meters) spacecraft known, redundantly, as Starship. Both elements will be fully reusable, and both will be powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines — 33 for Super Heavy and six for Starship.

If all goes according to plan, the coming orbital flight test will be conducted by prototypes called Booster 7 and Ship 24. SpaceX has been performing engine tests with both vehicles over the past six weeks or so at Starbase, the company's South Texas facility. On Monday (Sept. 19), for example, Booster 7 lit up seven of its 33 Raptors — more engines than it had ever ignited simultaneously before — in a brief "static fire" trial.

Presumably, SpaceX will continue increasing that number in static fires to come, eventually firing up all 33 of Booster 7's Raptors. Once that happens, an orbital launch try will likely be imminent.

That test flight will take off from Starbase, sending Ship 24 on an orbital trip that will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Booster 7 will come down in the Gulf of Mexico, off the Texas coast, not long after liftoff.

Related stories:

Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX's Mars-colonizing transportation system

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch a Starship to the moon 'probably sooner' than 2024: report

SpaceX launches Starship SN15 rocket and sticks the landing in high-altitude test flight

But SpaceX is working to build out another Starship launch site as well. The company is modifying historic Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida to accommodate launches of Starship, which will be the biggest and most powerful rocket ever to fly.

KSC will likely welcome its first Starship boosters in the spring of 2023, Musk said in another tweet today (opens in new tab), "with vehicles initially transferred by boat from Port of Brownsville [in South Texas] to the Cape."

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.