In photos: SpaceX's SN5 Starship prototype soars on 1st test flight

On Aug. 4, 2020, SpaceX's SN5 Starship prototype took a short, uncrewed hop that could end up leading to humanity's next giant leap.

SN5 flew about 500 feet (150 meters) above SpaceX's South Texas facilities, near the village of Boca Chica. It was the first-ever test flight for a full-size prototype of the company's Mars-colonizing Starship spacecraft. (The first flights overall for the Starship development line were made in 2019 by a small, stubby craft dubbed Starhopper.)

See some of the best photos of the landmark flight below.

Liftoff!

SpaceX's 165-foot-tall (50 m) SN5 Starship prototype launches on its first-ever test flight on Aug. 4, 2020, from the company's facilities near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Not just up and down

SN5 demonstrated controlled flight, moving from its launch pad to a nearby landing zone during the roughly 45-second-long hop. (Image credit: SpaceX)

500 feet high

The target altitude for the Aug. 4 flight was about 500 feet (150 meters), SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Beauty shot

Musk tweeted this gorgeous shot of the stainless steel SN5 framed against the South Texas wetlands, sky and sea. (Image credit: Elon Musk via Twitter)

Coming down

SN5 comes down toward Earth in this view, taken from a livestream provided by SPadre.com. (Image credit: SPadre.com)

Landing legs deployed

This screenshot from a SpaceX video shows the SN5's single Raptor engine burning and the vehicle’s landing legs deployed, ready for touchdown. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Touchdown