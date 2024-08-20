SpaceX launches 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit, lands brand-new rocket (video)
SpaceX's Starlink internet megaconstellation just got a bit bigger.
SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit with a rocket that, in a rarity for the company, made its maiden voyage on the flight.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from a pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday (Aug. 20) at 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT) carrying 22 Starlink satellites on the company's Group 10-5 mission. The Falcon 9 soared into a stunning blue morning sky during the launch.
"New Falcon 9 booster debuts by delivering 22 Starlink satellites to orbit," SpaceX wrote in an update.
Just over eight minutes after launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, flying through thick clouds to touch down on SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. It was a rare first flight of the Falcon 9 for SpaceX, which typically uses veteran pre-flown rockets for Starlink (and other) launches.
Related: Starlink satellite train: how to see and track it in the night sky
The 22 Starlink satellites that launched Tuesday join SpaceX's vast megaconstellation of high-speed internet satellites in orbit as the company works to provide broadband access around the world. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 6,800 Starlink satellites of one version of another, according to a database by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, though some of these spacecraft have already been retired.
SpaceX's next major scheduled launch is expected to be the Aug. 26 flight of Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight backed by American billionaire Jared Isaacman. The mission will launch Isaacman and a crew of three others on a five-day orbital mission to perform the world's first private spacewalk.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.