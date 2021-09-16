Trending

Celebs, astronauts and more cheer on SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission after successful launch

By

Even Michelle Obama shared her well wishes for the crew.

Inspiration4 lifted off successfully on Sept. 15, 2021. (Image credit: Inspiration4/John Kraus)

Astronauts, celebrities and regular folks around the globe shared their excitement for Inspiration4's successful launch to orbit last night (Sept. 15).

At 8:02 p.m. EDT last night (0002 GMT Sept. 16), SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission successfully launched four people from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the first all-civilian mission to orbit. Back down on our planet, people are thrilled about the successful launch, and they're sharing their excitement on social media. 

Everyone from Michelle Obama to NASA astronauts to longtime Elon Musk rival Jeff Bezos have shared their joy and well wishes for the crew after a successful launch.

Even space agencies and telescopes are getting in on the excitement!

