Fly to space and back with SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in amazing video

By Mike Wall
published

Get a rocket's-eye view of SpaceX's 200th orbital launch.

A new video provides an epic view of a historic SpaceX mission.

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 3), a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on a "rideshare" mission called Transporter-6 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying 114 satellites to orbit for a variety of customers.

Transporter-6 was the 200th orbital flight for SpaceX since the company's 2002 founding. And it was the 15th mission for this particular Falcon 9's first stage, tying a SpaceX reuse record.

Related: 8 ways SpaceX has transformed spaceflight forever

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket captured this view of its Transporter-6 mission on Jan. 3, 2022.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket captured this view of its Transporter-6 mission — the company's 200th orbital flight — on Jan. 3, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

The first stage chronicled its journey to space and back with an onboard camera, the footage from which SpaceX released via Twitter (opens in new tab) on Thursday morning (Jan. 5). 

The video accelerates the action considerably, compressing liftoff and landing into just 90 seconds. (In reality, the booster touched down successfully at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 about 8.5 minutes after launch.)

But the sped-up footage still captures the essentials of a Falcon 9 flight nicely. It shows how the rocket's plume spreads out as the vehicle travels higher into ever-thinner air, for example, and highlights how intricately the booster controls its descent when coming back home to Earth.

That control comes courtesy of multiple features, including orientation-shifting nitrogen-gas thrusters and hypersonic grid fins, waffle-like structures near the booster's base that it deploys after reaching space.

Related stories:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's spaceflight company

61 launches! SpaceX celebrates record-breaking 2022

Facts about SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX launched 61 orbital missions in 2022, nearly doubling the company record of 31, which was set in 2021.

Transporter-6 was the company's first flight of 2023, and many more are doubtless coming. In August 2022, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said (opens in new tab) that the company is "aiming for up to 100 flights next year."

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There (opens in new tab)" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.