Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket generate sonic boom during landing (video)

Rocket landings never get old, as a new video shows.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft toward the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday (Aug. 4). The rocket's first stage then returned to Earth for a safe landing, which the 37-second video chronicles in great detail, both visual and auditory.

"Tracking footage of Falcon 9's first stage booster landing and sonic boom," SpaceX wrote in a description of the video, which it posted to X on Monday (Aug. 5).

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon rocket comes back to Earth after launching a Cygnus cargo spacecraft to orbit on Aug. 4, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Sonic booms are common occurrences during Falcon 9 first-stage reentries. The sound comes as the boosters decelerate, crossing the sound barrier in the high-to-low-speed direction.

Sunday's mission was the 10th for this particular Falcon 9 first stage, according to SpaceX. That's an impressive reuse tally but far from the company record, which stands at a whopping 22. Overall, SpaceX has landed boosters more than 300 times during Falcon 9 missions.

The Cygnus carried more than 4 tons of food, scientific experiments and other supplies to the ISS on its current mission, which is called NG-21. (It's the 21st trip to the orbiting lab for a Cygnus.)

Unlike the Falcon 9 or SpaceX's Dragon capsule, the Cygnus is designed for one-time use. The freighter will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after it departs from the ISS in January 2025.