Watch Elon Musk and T-Mobile chief make 'special' announcement Thursday night

Elon Musk will make a special announcement on Thursday evening (Aug. 25), and you can watch the proceedings live.

The billionaire entrepreneur will speak Thursday alongside T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert, during an event that begins at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Aug. 26). Together, the duo "will announce plans to increase connectivity," SpaceX said via Twitter on Wednesday (opens in new tab).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company (opens in new tab).

Related: Elon Musk: SpaceX founder and revolutionary private space entrepreneur

SpaceX has not released further details about the announcement. However, given the "connectivity" bit, it makes sense to speculate that T-Mobile may have struck a deal to use the services of Starlink , SpaceX's huge constellation of internet-beaming satellites.

We'll have to wait until Thursday night to get more information. And Elon Musk certainly thinks you should tune in. "This is something special," he said via Twitter (opens in new tab) on Wednesday.