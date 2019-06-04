SpaceX's Amazing Dragon CRS-17 NASA Cargo Launch (and Landing!) in Photos

SpaceX launched its 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on May 6, 2019. The Dragon cargo spacecraft arrived at the station two days later and docked at the Harmony module, where it remained for one month before returning to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on June 3.

The Dragon delivered more than 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments for the six-person crew of Expedition 59, and it returned to Earth with 2,269 lbs. (1,029 kg) of completed science experiments that will head to various labs on Earth for analysis.

Here, a long-exposure photo captures the brilliant predawn launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket (left) and the return to Earth of its first-stage booster.

Although SpaceX is famous for reusing its rocket boosters and capsules, the company used a brand-new Falcon 9 rocket for this mission. However, it was the second flight of this particular Dragon capsule.