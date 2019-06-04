SpaceX's Amazing Dragon CRS-17 NASA Cargo Launch (and Landing!) in Photos
SpaceX launched its 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on May 6, 2019. The Dragon cargo spacecraft arrived at the station two days later and docked at the Harmony module, where it remained for one month before returning to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on June 3.
The Dragon delivered more than 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments for the six-person crew of Expedition 59, and it returned to Earth with 2,269 lbs. (1,029 kg) of completed science experiments that will head to various labs on Earth for analysis.
Here, a long-exposure photo captures the brilliant predawn launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket (left) and the return to Earth of its first-stage booster.
Although SpaceX is famous for reusing its rocket boosters and capsules, the company used a brand-new Falcon 9 rocket for this mission. However, it was the second flight of this particular Dragon capsule.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaks into space carrying the Dragon CRS-17 cargo ship to the International Space Station for NASA on May 4, 2019.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Dragon cargo ship on the CRS-17 cargo delivery mission for NASA from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 4, 2019.
A dazzling view of the nine Merlin engines of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching a Dragon cargo ship into orbit for NASA's CRS-17 cargo mission to the International Space Station on May 4, 2019.
A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station's Harmony module as astronauts maneuver the Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture it. The Dragon arrived at the station on May 6, 2019 carrying about 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kilograms) of supplies and science experiments for the Expedition 59 crew.
An uncrewed SpaceX Dragon cargo ship makes its second trip to the International Space Station for NASA on the CRS-17 mission in this view captured during rendezvous operations on May 6, 2019.
A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship begins its second spaceflight as it separates from a Falcon 9 rocket after a successful launch to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 4, 2019.
An infrared view of the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it returns to Earth for a drone ship landing after launching the Dragon CRS-17 cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA on May 4, 2019.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster is seen on the deck of the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean, about 12 miles offshore from Florida, after a successful landing following the Dragon CRS-17 cargo mission launch for NASA on May 4, 2019.
SpaceX's Dragon capsule departs the International Space Station on June 3, 2019. NASA astronaut Christina Koch, an Expedition 59 flight engineer aboard the station, snapped this photo of Dragon before its departure.
SpaceX's Dragon capsule departs the International Space Station on June 3, 2019. Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques of Expedition 59 captured this view of the spacecraft while the Canadarm2 robotic arm was releasing the vessel into space.
SpaceX's twice-flown Dragon space capsule is retrieved by a SpaceX recovery team after a successful splashdown on June 3, 2019, ending the CRS-17 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA.
