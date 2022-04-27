(Image credit: NASA TV)

SpaceX successfully launched the Crew-4 astronaut mission for NASA at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) on April 27, 2022.

A Falcon 9 rocket sent a brand-new Dragon capsule named Freedom and four crewmembers — NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti — to the International Space Station for a roughly six-month stay.

In this image, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches four astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Station in Florida on the Crew-4 mission on April 27.