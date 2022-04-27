In pictures: Amazing launch photos of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission
SpaceX successfully launched the Crew-4 astronaut mission for NASA at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) on April 27, 2022.
A Falcon 9 rocket sent a brand-new Dragon capsule named Freedom and four crewmembers — NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti — to the International Space Station for a roughly six-month stay.
You can see photos of the SpaceX launch, the mission and the Crew-4 astronauts here by clicking the arrows above.
In this image, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches four astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Station in Florida on the Crew-4 mission on April 27.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four Crew-4 astronauts for NASA soars toward orbit in this stunning view of its nine first-stage Merlin engines during liftoff before dawn on April 27, 2022.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 was making its fourth flight to space (and back). It successfully landed on a drone ship shortly after launch.
The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission settle into orbit after a successful launch of the Crew Dragon Freedom from Florida on April 27, 2022.
Jessica Watkins (far left) and Bob Hines (second from left) are making their first spaceflight. They are part of the astronaut class known as the Turtles, with Jessica holding a small stuffed turtle to represent her class in orbit.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster for the Crew-4 astronaut mission stands atop the drone ship A Shortfall Of Gravitas after a successful landing on April 27, 2022.
Here, the Crew-4 Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule, as seen about two hours before their planned liftoff.
The four Crew-4 astronauts settle into their Dragon capsule Freedom about 2.5 hours before their planned launch on April 27, 2022.
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti walk down the crew access arm toward the SpaceX Dragon capsule that will carry them to the International Space Station.
Crew-4 astronauts Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti lean back to look up at their Falcon 9 rocket ride shortly after arriving at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A on April 27, 2022.
NASA astronaut Robert Hines gestures to family and friends as he and crew mates NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission launch April 26, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
From right to left, NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission launch.
They walked out late April 26, 2022 for the launch before dawn on April 27 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren waves to family and friends as he and crew mates, NASA astronauts Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A on April 26, 2022 to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA astronaut Robert Hines waves to family and friends as he and crew mates NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A on April 26, 2022 to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission launch at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Here, NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission launch late at night on April 26 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Lindgren is waving to friends and family.
NASA astronauts Robert Hines, left, Kjell Lindgren, right, Jessica Watkins, back left, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A on April 26, 2022 to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-4 mission launch before dawn on April 27 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Crew-4 astronauts say goodbye to family and friends before getting into the Teslas that took them to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A for liftoff on April 27, 2022.
Their Tesla rides can be seen behind them.
The Crew-4 astronauts walk out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at about 12:30 a.m. EDT (0430 GMT) on April 27, 2022.
They soon got into Teslas that drove them to KSC's Launch Pad 39A.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon atop is seen at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on April 26, 2022, ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-4 launch.
SpaceX's Dragon Freedom crew capsule sits atop the Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida one day before the scheduled launch of the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule that will fly the Crew-4 astronaut mission stand on the pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on April 19, 2022.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, as seen on April 20, 2022, sit on Pad 39A at NASA's KSC in Florida ahead of the SpaceX Crew-4 launch on April 23, 2022.
A close-up view of Crew-4's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule during their rollout on April 19, 2022.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule for the Crew-4 astronaut mission roll out to their launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 19, 2022.
The Crew-4 astronauts after landing in Florida on April 18, 2022. (From the left) NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Kjell Lindgren, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronaut Robert Hines.
(From the left) NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Kjell Lindgren, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronaut Robert Hines after their arrival in Florida on April 18, 2022 ahead of their April 23 Crew-4 flight.
The astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission for NASA, from left: NASA's Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines and Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. They're backdropped by their SpaceX Dragon capsule, which they named "Freedom."
Crew-4 astronauts Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti on the Crew Dragon "Freedom."
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.