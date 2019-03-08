SpaceX's Crew Dragon Demo-1 Test Flight in Pictures

SpaceX launched the first test flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft on March 2, 2019. Riding on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, the uncrewed capsule began its round-trip journey to the International Space Station. If the mission goes according to plan, SpaceX plans to start launching astronauts this summer.

Full Coverage: SpaceX Dragon Crew Demo-1 Flight to Space Station

The Falcon 9 and Dragon lifted off from NASA's historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:49 a.m. EST (0749 GMT). On March 3, it arrived at the International Space Station, where it will remain docked for one week before returning to Earth. See photos of the mission in this gallery!