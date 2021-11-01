SpaceX's Crew-3 astronaut launch for NASA delayed by 'minor medical issue'

The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station for NASA pose for a photo on the gantry to their Crew Dragon Endurance during a launch rehearsal. They are (from left): ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron.

SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA has been delayed until at least Saturday (Nov. 6) by a "minor medical issue" affecting a crewmember, agency officials said.

The mission, known as Crew-3, had been scheduled to lift off early Wednesday morning (Nov. 3) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. The earliest it could now launch is 11:36 p.m. EDT on Saturday evening (Nov. 6; 0336 GMT on Nov. 7).

"The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19," NASA officials said in an update today (Nov. 1).

Crew-3 will send NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn, and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurer, to the International Space Station for a six-month stay. The quartet will ride to the orbiting lab in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA did not identify which crewmember is experiencing the medical issue, nor did it describe the issue in any detail. It's unclear if and when we'll learn much more, given the privacy concerns and considerations surrounding health.

The Crew-3 astronauts remain in quarantine at KSC, agency officials said. This is part of normal prelaunch routine. The Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 "are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA officials wrote in the update.

SpaceX's Crew-3 mission astronauts smile during a launch rehearsal inside their Crew Dragon Endurance capsule on Oct. 28, 2021 ahead of their launch to the International Space Station. (Image credit: SpaceX)

As its name implies, Crew-3 is the third operational mission SpaceX will fly to the station for NASA. The second, Crew-2, launched to the orbiting lab in April and is scheduled to return to Earth soon.

The agency is still evaluating dates for the departure of Crew-2, whose members are NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

Crew-3 was originally supposed to launch early Sunday morning (Oct. 31). NASA and SpaceX stood down from that attempt because of anticipated bad weather, however, pushing the liftoff to Wednesday at the earliest.