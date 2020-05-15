Hey, Class of 2020! SpaceX and NASA want to launch your photo on historic Dragon flight

SpaceX and NASA are collecting photos of students to create a mosaic of Earth to send to space with SpaceX's Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, set to launch May 27, 2020. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If you're a student, you can become a part of spaceflight history.

To celebrate the 2020 graduating classes, SpaceX and NASA have put out a call for students to send in their photos to go to space. The student photos will fly aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on the Demo-2 mission, which will take off for the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At the website here , you can upload your photo until Wednesday (May 20). Your photo will be added to a mosaic image of Earth, made up of images of students from around the world. Once it's time for launch, the mosaic will be printed out and flown on the mission, which will carry NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS.

"Submit your photo today to fly with the crew on Dragon and commemorate your achievements!" SpaceX wrote on its website.

This is a great opportunity for graduates of all ages, whether they are graduating from kindergarten or college, to make their accomplishment even more special. Right now, in-person graduations around the world have been canceled in lieu of virtual options because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

But, while you might not be able to celebrate graduation with a cap and gown and a traditional walk across a stage, you can commemorate it by sending (a photo of) yourself to space!

Demo-2 will be SpaceX's first crewed launch and the first crewed orbital spaceflight to depart from American soil since NASA's space shuttle program ended in 2011. The mission will test the capability of SpaceX's Crew Dragon craft, which will soon begin operational flights if all goes well.