The Space Forums are giving away a SpaceX Crew-3 prize pack!

Space.com is giving away a SpaceX Crew-3 mission medallion and ahead of SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA.

On Oct. 31, 2021, four astronauts will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heading towards the International Space Station. Our latest giveaway on the Space.com forums will set you up for this exciting launch with some memorable prizes!

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission for will launch NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer to the orbiting lab. The Space.com community tends to get excited about SpaceX missions to the International Space Station, and for good reason! So, for this giveaway, part of your entry will be answering a simple question: what is it that excites you most about a mission to the ISS?

We'll be picking one grand prize winner who will be walking away with:

Image 1 of 3 A SpaceX Crew-3 mission patch hat is up for grabs in Space.com's new Space Forums giveaway. (Image credit: The Space Store) Image 2 of 3 A Crew-3 mission patch, lapel pin and sticker set is also part of the prize pack. (Image credit: The Space Store) Image 3 of 3 Rounding out the Crew-3 prize pack is this medallion (2 sides shown). (Image credit: The Space Store)

1 x NASA SpaceX Crew-3 Mission Medallion

1 x Crew-3 NASA SpaceX Dragon Mission Patch, Lapel Pin, Sticker Set

1 x NASA SpaceX Crew 3 Mission Patch Cap

If you've been looking for a way to show off your love for all things space exploration, look no further! Whether you’re looking for a sticker for your laptop, a cap for sunny days, or a mantle piece that starts conversations, you won’t want to miss this giveaway.

You’ll need to make sure to enter before 11:59 PM EST on Aug. 27, 2021. Head over to this thread for more information, including Terms and Conditions.



Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.