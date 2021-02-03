White House punts question on the Space Force's future

The nation's newest military branch doesn't seem to be front of mind for the Biden administration.

During a news conference yesterday (Feb. 2), a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if President Biden had made any decisions about the scope and future of the U.S. Space Force , which was officially established in December 2019.

"Wow, Space Force. It's the plane of today," Psaki responded with a smile , apparently referring to a question she got last month about President Biden's preference for Air Force One's color scheme.

"It is an interesting question," she added. "I'm happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I'm not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that."

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that such information doesn't roll trippingly off Psaki's tongue. The Biden administration is dealing with a number of pressing issues as it gets up and running, especially the ongoing coronavirus pandemic , so space issues likely aren't a big priority at the moment.

Still, Psaki made an effort yesterday evening to mend fences with anyone who viewed her response as dismissive or disrespectful.

"We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work," she said via Twitter .