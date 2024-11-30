Private Japanese moon lander arrives in Florida ahead of January SpaceX launch (photos)
The "Resilience" moon lander will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than January 2025
Japanese space exploration firm ispace is preparing for a second attempt at landing on the moon.
The "Resilience" Mission 2 lander has arrived in Florida ahead of launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, ispace announced on Wednesday (Nov. 27). The mission will launch no earlier than January 2025, according to the company, which has not yet announced a precise launch target.
Mission 2 follows the company's first attempt to land on the moon in April 2023. That mission ended in failure after an altitude sensor was confused by the unaccounted-for detection of a crater rim, leading ispace's spacecraft to act as if it was closer to the lunar surface than it was.
The new lander — based on the previous Hakuto-R platform but with upgraded software — was transported via commercial cargo plane from a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) facility in Tsukuba, Japan, following testing.
Related: Private Japanese moon lander reaches lunar orbit
The Resilience lander will also carry a small rover, named Tenacious, developed by ispace's Luxembourg-based subsidiary.
"The Mission 2 Resilience lander is the culmination of the Hakuto-R program, incorporating the data and know-how gained from Mission 1," said Takeshi Hakamada, ispace founder and CEO, in a statement. "We will continue to make final preparations until the day of the launch, when the lander, which carries so many hopes, will be launched."
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Resilience will carry commercial and scientific payloads to the moon. The mission is also expected to contribute to the NASA-led Artemis program, according to ispace.
While there is a strong focus on the upcoming mission, ispace is working on a new, larger lander named APEX 1.0. It is planned to launch for the first time in 2026.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.