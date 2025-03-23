1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil targeted for March 24

Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket stands on the launchpad at the Andøya Spaceport, in Norway.

The first orbital rocket to launch from continental Europe is nearing its debut.

Germany-based Isar Aerospace is targeting no earlier than Monday, March 24, for the maiden voyage of its brand new Spectrum rocket. The Spectrum will liftoff from the Andøya Spaceport, in Norway, during a three-hour launch window Monday, between 7:30 a.m. EST (1130 GMT) and 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

As Spectrum's first test flight, Isar has opted not to fly any customer payloads onboard the rocket, and instead is focusing on collecting as much data from the flight as possible, according to the company's website. This will also be the first launch from Europe's Andøya Spaceport, which opened in 2023, and whose initial ground infrastructure and facilities were built to specifically accommodate Isar and the Spectrum rocket.

Spectrum stands 95 feet (28 meters) tall, a modest middle-ground between Rocket Lab's Electron rocket and SpaceX's Falcon 9, which measure 56 feet (17 meters) and 230 feet (70 meters), respectively. Once in operation, Isar is billing Spectrum as a small to medium-lift launch vehicle, capable of delivering up to 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) to low-Earth orbit.

Over the course of the past seven years, two-stage Spectrum has been designed and developed by Isar completely in-house. The launch vehicle includes 9 turbopump liquid oxygen/propane-fueled engines powering its main booster, and a singular Aquila multi-ignition engine for orbital insertions and maneuvers once in space.

Even before Spectrum's first test launch, Isar has already secured a launch contract to fly the new rocket's first commercial missions. The company announced a deal with the Norwegian Space Agency on March 12 for Isar to launch the Arctic Ocean Surveillance (AOS) program satellites by 2028.

"The launch of the AOS satellites from Andøya Spaceport will be a true milestone for Norwegian space activities. We look forward to a robust partnership with Isar Aerospace and seeing 'Spectrum' in action," said Norwegian Space Agency Director General Christian Hauglie-Hanssen in an Isar press release.

Launch profile for Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket. (Image credit: Isar Aerospace)

"Subject to weather, safety and range infrastructure, the first launch window for Spectrum's first test flight opens NET 24 Mar," Isar posted on social media Friday, March 21.

Few rockets have reached orbit on their first flights, and Isar appears to be approaching Spectrum's first test flight with realistic expectations. The company outlines a list of six mission milestones from liftoff to orbit, but has stated its only goal for the launch is to collect as much as possible.