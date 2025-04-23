African Space Agency celebrates official inauguration, joining global push for space innovation

Africa has taken a giant leap into the global space arena with the official inauguration of the African Space Agency (AfSA) on April 20.

nine people in business attire smile and pose for a portrait in front of a sign that reads &quot;african space agency&quot;
Representatives of the African Space Agency (AfSA) and European Space Agency mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the AfSA headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. (Image credit: ESA)

Africa has taken a giant leap into the global space arena with the official inauguration of the African Space Agency (AfSA), signaling the continent's commitment to space exploration and technological advancement.

The inauguration ceremony was held on April 20 at the agency's permanent headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Dignitaries from across Africa and the global space community, including representatives from the African Union Commission, national governments, and international space agencies such as the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, and the Italian Space Agency were in attendance, Egypt Today reported.

Government officials say the inauguration will help bring vital space-based services to the African continent. "We aspire for internet services to extend to cover all parts of the African continent, and for the agency to contribute to digitizing governmental and service institutions, enhancing performance efficiency and bringing services closer to the citizen," said Egypt's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Established under the African Union's Agenda 2063, AfSA aims to coordinate and implement Africa's space ambitions, focusing on areas such as Earth observation, satellite development, and space science to support socio-economic development across the continent.

Other space agency leaders hailed the inauguration and what it means for the continent. "The establishment of the African Space Agency is a real milestone for the continent and signals an important advance for Africa's space strategy," Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the ESA said in a statement commemorating the inauguration. "Space has the power to spur innovation and inspiration, and I look forward to working together for the benefit of citizens on both continents."

The AfSA has been in development since 2015, with the African Union Commission adopting an African space policy and strategy in 2016.

"ESA is proud to [be] partnering with this new regional space agency," Marco Ferrazzani, ESA Director of Internal Services, said in the statement. "Collaboration with Africa dates back three decades and today ESA even runs a dedicated EOAFRICA Initiative. With AfSA, this cooperation will be brought up to the next level."

The inauguration coincided with the commencement of the 2025 NewSpace Africa Conference, bringing together over 500 delegates from more than 64 countries to discuss the future of space innovation and collaboration in Africa.

