Sony's latest State of Play highlights three incredible sci-fi games coming to PlayStation 5

We're now halfway through the first trimester of 2025, which means that video game companies everywhere are rushing to show off some of the biggest releases arriving in the near future and 2026. On Feb. 12, Sony's first State of Play stream of the year revealed several fantastic-looking titles from partners all over the world, and adventures set in outer space had a huge presence.

Space-set science fiction games are finding lots of success right now. So much so that it's becoming hard to keep track of them all, especially when so many of them are showing tons of promise. Back in December, we reported on the biggest sci-fi games revealed (or expanded on) during the Game Awards 2024 ceremony. Now, we have even more potential new bangers to add to the pile.

Before we jump into the 'big three' sci-fi games of the night, we'd like to give a special shout out to the games Split Fiction and Metal Eden: Split Fiction is an all-new co-op adventure brimming with imagination from Hazelight Studios' (the masterminds behind It Takes Two); and Metal Eden is a relentless and agile first-person shooter set in a dystopian city. Sure, they're not technically set in outer space, but we'd like to point out how cool they look and how they still scratch that sci-fi itch – we can't wait to check them out!

Borderlands 4 (Gearbox)

One of the best and coolest looking upcoming space games of 2025 is Borderlands 4. It's all about shootin' and lootin' rather than slow-paced exploration and peaceful otherworldly vistas. So, those who love high-octane adrenaline-filled gameplay need to add this to their list.

After the slight disappointment of Borderlands 3 a few years ago and the terrible live-action movie we had to endure last year, Gearbox has a lot to prove with this one. We remain optimistic as its latest trailer does a much better job of selling us on the new vault hunters, their skills, and the (somehow) more agile and aggressive gunplay.

We've yet to learn more about the actual plot and all the new systems and mechanics coming to the long-running FPS-RPG series, but we're more hopeful about Borderlands 4 after this preview. Plus, we've learned that the game is finally launching on September 23, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Directive 8020 (Supermassive Games)

The next installment in Supermassive's Dark Pictures anthology of horror video games has been on our radar for quite some time, but its story and characters remained a mystery. That changed when a meaty and unsettling trailer for Directive 8020 dropped, one that's not afraid of underlining its many space horror movie influences. Freaky horror straight out of The Thing? Check. A creepy abandoned ship with Event Horizon vibes? Check. We don't care about how derivative it might be; it all looks stunning and fun.

Directive 8020 has been confirmed to release on September 30, 2025. That's one week after Borderlands 4 and just in time to scare everyone (hopefully) during the all-spooky Halloween season. As for the platforms, it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Yes, last-gen consoles don't cut it anymore.

Saros (Housemarque)

We've been saving the best for last. Even though Housemarque's Saros didn't reveal any gameplay during February 2025's State of Play, we're very much 100% into any new project from the studio behind 2021's Returnal. That game is an absolute blast which cleverly blends a strong narrative and sci-fi mysteries with brutal action and roguelite elements, and it appears Saros is taking those ideas to the next level.

This was the only new first-party reveal of the night, but PlayStation Studios made sure to underline that it'll be coming in 2026 with exclusive graphical enhancements for the PS5 Pro. If you have questions after just witnessing British sweetheart and renowned actor Rahul Kohli* make a stand against a gigantic evil entity on the surface of a barren alien planet, here's the synopsis: "Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony". Honestly? It sounds like a perfect companion video game to Naughty Dog's Intergalactic.

* You may recognize his swoon-worthy gravelly tone from the likes of Gears 5 where he voiced Fahz and more recently a strapping Space Marine in Warhammer 40K Boltgun.