New 'Silo' trailer dives deep underground into Apple TV+'s upcoming sci-fi series

Don't leave the silo!

Straight from the cavernous subterranean compound of post-apocalyptic Earth, a new trailer has arrived for Apple TV+'s "Silo" that might make you somewhat claustrophobic but will also ramp up your anticipation for this impressive production that arrives beginning May 5, 2023.

Adapted from the riveting trio of New York Times bestselling novels from author Hugh Howey, the "Silo" series of books consists of "Wool" (2011), "Shift" (2013) and "Dust" (2013). The series revolves around a massive 144-story underground bunker where the last vestiges of humanity survive after an unnamed calamity transforms the outside world into a fatal, toxic environment.

Promotional art for Apple TV's "Silo." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Emmy-nominated Hollywood screenwriter and producer Graham Yost, ("Speed," "Justified," "Broken Arrow," "Band of Brothers”) is the mastermind behind this lavish 10-episode project translated from Howey's intense "Silo" novels. The ensemble cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Will Patton, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Iain Glen, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, and Rashida Jones.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Silo" is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

This prestige series from Apple TV+ is an ambitious accomplishment. Space.com has already screened the first five episodes and can emphatically declare "Silo" to be one of the season's must-watch shows. Its atmospheric cinematography, ambitious set design, stellar cast and hypnotic score all coalesce into a truly memorable sci-fi experience not to be ignored. The results are an excellent addition to the young streaming platform's compelling programming roster that also includes the retro-futuristic "Hello Tomorrow!".

Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game") and Hollywood veteran David Semel ("American Horror Story," "Roswell," "Watchmen") will handle the main directorial assignments. "Silo" is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum and Ferguson, alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

"Silo" debuts its first two episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023, with subsequent weekly chapters streaming every Friday through June 30, 2023.