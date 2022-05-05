The 1st solar eclipse of 2022 is stunning in these satellite views.

We also got a glimpse from a solar telescope in Chile.

The solar eclipse of April 30, 2022, was visible from the GOES-16 satellite.
The solar eclipse of April 30, 2022, was visible from the GOES-16 satellite. (Image credit: NOAA)

Professional observatories in Earth and space caught a spectacular eclipse of the sun in between their usual duties checking out solar weather.

The partial solar eclipse of April 30 was visible in a narrow band across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and apparently, also in space.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared views on Twitter from two GOES series satellites that saw the moon passing in front of the face of the sun, from Earth's perspective.

"The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) on #GOES16 caught a glimpse of the moon's disk as it passed in front of the Sun during the first #solareclipse of 2022," NOAA tweeted, along with a picture of the GOES-16 footage.

GOES-East also caught a quick view of the moon's shadow moving towards Chile, before it got lost in the sunset, per a second NOAA tweet.

From Chile, a National Science Foundation telescope at Cerro Tololo that's part of the Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG) project also captured part of the partial solar eclipse, which was the first of 2022.

If you missed this eclipse, the next eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse that begins on May 15; the next solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 25.

You can prepare for the next solar eclipse with our guide on how to photograph a solar eclipse safely. Our guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography can help you find the camera gear you need to capture your own snapshots.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.