Robotic Russian Progress 89 cargo ship docks at ISS with tons of fresh supplies (video)

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship successfully docked at the International Space Station early Saturday (Aug. 17) to deliver tons of fresh gear, food and other vital supplies.

The automated Progress 89 spacecraft linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) at 1:53 a.m. EDT (0553 GMT) at the station's Russian-built Zvezda service module as both spacecraft sailed 260 miles (418 km) over the South Pacific Ocean.

"Contact confirmed, docking confirmed," NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said during live commentary as the Progress spacecraft arrived. "Progress has reached the International Space Station."

A Russian Progress 89 cargo ship nears the International Space Station with the blue Earth behind on Aug. 17, 2024. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Russia's space agency Roscosmos launched Progress 89 to the ISS atop a Soyuz rocket on Wednesday from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The spacecraft is carrying 2.8 tons of supplies for the space station's seven person Expedition 71 crew and two Boeing Starliner astronauts also aboard.

The supplies aboard Progress 89 include 2,648 pounds (1,201 kilograms) of food, gear and other dry goods, 2,094 pounds (949 kg) of propellant, 926 pounds (420 kg) of water and 110 pounds (50 kg) of nitrogen.

The cargo ship will remain docked at the ISS for six months before being backed with trash and unneeded items to be disposed of by burning up in Earth's atmosphere, NASA officials said.