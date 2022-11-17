Watch Russian cosmonauts take a spacewalk outside space station today

Two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) today (Nov. 17), and you can watch the action live.

Sergey Prokopyev, who commands the station's current Expedition 68 mission, and Dmitri Petelin are scheduled to begin a spacewalk today at 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT). You can watch live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT).

Prokopyev and Petelin will prepare an airlock and radiator for installation on Russia's Nauka module during their excursion, which is expected to last about seven hours, NASA officials wrote in a preview (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Fellow cosmonaut Anna Kikina "will operate the European robotic arm from inside Nauka and assist the duo working in the microgravity environment in their Orlan spacesuits," agency officials added.

Related: The most memorable spacewalks of all time in pictures



Today's spacewalk follows closely on the heels of an American extravehicular activity (EVA) conducted Tuesday (Nov. 15) by NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio.

Cassada and Rubio spent about seven hours outside the station, preparing it for the installation of a set of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays, or iROSAs, which will augment the orbiting lab's power supply.

Several more spacewalks are just around the corner: NASA has EVAs planned for Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, both of which are focused on iROSA installation as well.