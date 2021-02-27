Trending

In photos: Perseverance rover's Mars landing celebrations at NASA and around the nation

By

From fist bumps at JPL to Mars donuts at Krispy Kreme and Red Planet billboards in New York City's Times Square, people went all out for the Perseverance rover's landing.

NASA's newest Mars rover touched down in Jezero Crater on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021 and will explore the Red Planet in search of evidence of past or present life. 

mars 2020 perseverance rover

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Inside Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, members of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission team celebrate the rover's successful landing on the Martian surface on Feb. 18, 2021.


Engineer Mallory Lefland experienced the tension and relief shared by the team on Mars 2020 Perseverance landing day, on Feb. 18, 2021. She watched the dramatic entry, descent, and landing from inside a mission support area at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

On Feb. 18, 2021, engineer Mallory Lefland watches the Mars 2020 landing with excitement and anticipation. Lefland sits in the mission support area in Southern California at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.


Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Perseverance's chief engineer Adam Steltzner (right) and his team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars.

Members of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team watch in Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

During the Feb. 18, 2021 landing on Mars, members of the team watch from Mission Control as the first images of the Martian surface return to Earth from Perseverance rover. NASA's JPL built and manages the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover for NASA.

Members of NASA's Perseverance team watch from the mission control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, as the first images arrive moments after the rover successfully landed on Mars, on Feb. 18, 2021.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Perseverance team members watch from mission control as the first images arrive moments after the rover's successful touchdown.

Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Another fist celebratory fist bump in the mission control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. 

mars 2020 perseverance rover

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

On its way to the surface of the Red Planet,  the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) Camera, captured the descent stage carrying NASA’s Perseverance rover through the Martian atmosphere. HiRISE is aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Inside a mission support area at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Mars 2020 Perseverance team members displayed their joy as the spacecraft successfully completed a complex series of steps to safely touch down on the Martian surface.

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Mars 2020 Perseverance team members cheer after receiving confirmation that their precious rover safely touched down on the surface of Mars.

Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Fist bumps abound in the mission control room at NASA JPL after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars.

The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated with red lights to celebrate the landing of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance.

(Image credit: Emma Howells/NASA)

The Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated with red lights to celebrate the landing of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance.

Full story: NYC's Empire State Building turns red to celebrate NASA's Perseverance rover

The live NASA TV broadcast from inside the Mission Support Area of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is seen on the One Times Square video board as NASA's Perseverance rover continues its descent towards the surface of Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Emma Howells/NASA)

As NASA's Perseverance rover descends to the Martian surface, a live NASA TV broadcast from Mission Support at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows on the One Times Square video board. The rover's key objective includes depicting Mars' geology and past climate and to collect and store Martian rock and regolith samples.

A NASA Mars Rover Landing banner is seen confirming the mission is complete on the One Times Square video board after NASA's Perseverance rover landed on the surface of Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Emma Howells/NASA)

On the One Times Square video board in New York City, a NASA Mars Rover Landing banner announcing the touch down on the Red Planet. The Mars 2020 mission includes searching for signs of ancient microbial life, paving the way for human exploration.

The Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut is seen in New York City, as NASA's Perseverance rover begins its descent towards the surface of Mars, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

(Image credit: Emma Howells/NASA)

To celebrate the Perseverance rover's big landing day, Krispy Kreme offered a limited-edition doughnut that resembles Mars. Aptly named the "Mars Doughnut," the cosmic creation is filled with chocolate creme and dipped in caramel icing that's been dyed to look like the red planet. 

Perseverance flight director Magdy Bareh moves the final marble from the Perseverance Mars rover Earth launch jar to the Mars landing in a conference room of the Mission Support Area (MSA) Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The Perseverance Mars rover team has been moving one marble a day since launch from jar to jar.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Perseverance flight director Magdy Bareh moves the final marble from the "Earth launch jar" to the "Mars landing jar." The Perseverance team had been moving one marble a day since launch from jar to jar. 

NASA Perseverance rover mission management and scientist celebrate a successful landing on Mars at the start of a post-landing update, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

NASA Perseverance rover mission managers and scientists celebrate a successful landing on Mars at the start of a post-landing update on Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Associate Administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen, tears apart the contingency plan during a NASA Perseverance rover mission post-landing update, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA)

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, rips up the contingency plan for Perseverance's landing after the mission successfully arrived at the Red Planet.

