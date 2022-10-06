New York Comic Con 2022: The space fan's ultimate guide

The creative cosplay costumes on display at New York Comic Con is without a doubt one of the highlights

It's that time of year again: Our annual pilgrimage to midtown Manhattan for one of the biggest events in the sci-fi fan's calendar.

Last year's event was a tentative step towards restoring normality after the COVID pandemic, and this year's New York Comic Con, thankfully, is back to being 100 percent in-person. That said, the organizers have made the decision to require approved face coverings for all participants at all times while indoors at NYCC. Verification of vaccination or proof of negative test are not required for admission to the Javits Center or NYCC 2022. There will probably be plastic guards in place at the photo booths too, so be prepared. You can read more about the health and safety policies here (opens in new tab).

To ensure you don't miss a thing, we've scanned the schedule (opens in new tab), analyzed the sensor readings and pulled out the can't-miss panels that you should make your top priority. A limited number of panels are streaming on Popverse live throughout the show. VODs are only available for digital ticket holders and Popverse Fan and Superfan Members.

Related: Amazing space cosplay photos from New York Comic Con 2019

Thursday, Oct. 6

Live Action Anime Cringefest

(opens in new tab)The group known as Nerds Know takes a look at some of the best and worst anime/videogame to movie adaptations that the West has to offer, wondering if Hollywood has run out of ideas yet again.

Time: 11:15 a.m. EDT

Place: Pop Asia Stage, Javits Center

Heavy Metal State of the Union

(opens in new tab)Heavy Metal magazine has long been the premiere home for science fiction, fantasy and horror for 45 years. From the world's greatest illustrated magazine, to comics to the legendary animated film. This panel talks about what lies in store next.

Time: 3:00 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 408, Javits Center

HBO Max's Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler

(opens in new tab)This DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth, a former British soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne and his wife Martha. Season three premieres on Oct. 6 — today! So join stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge along with executive producers Bruno Heller and John Stephens for a screening of the premiere, together with a discussion of the new season, exclusive sneak peeks and more.

Time: 3:15 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 401, Javits Center

"Star Trek" cosplayers arrive at New York Comic Con 2019 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. (Image credit: Craig Barritt/Getty)

Friday, Oct. 7

Prime Video Presents: Good Omens

(opens in new tab)In 2019, Aziraphale and Crowley helped save the world from the apocalypse. Next year, they'll return to solve a mystery that takes in all of Heaven and Hell. It's time for an overdue celebration of all things Good Omens, and some of the creators and cast return to New York Comic Con for a very special fan Q&A.

Time: 11 a.m. EDT

Place: Empire Stage, Javits Center

Thundercats Reunion

(opens in new tab)While not strictly sci-fi, this is a must-see for anyone born in the early to mid '70s. "Thundercats" cast members Larry Kenney (voice of Lion-O) and Lynne Lipton (voice of Cheetara) reunite to take us on a behind the scenes journey on the making of the original 1985 animated series.

Time: 1:45 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.3, Javits Center

World Premiere – Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (opens in new tab)

Witness the unveiling of the first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film when Warner Bros. presents the world premiere of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Following the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion, including audience Q&A.

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Place: Main Stage, Javits Center

Cosplayers dressed as Superman and Batman pose at New York Comic Con. (Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Join members of the cast for an in-depth panel discussion about the first seven episodes of this groundbreaking series. Be sure to expect some fun behind-the-scenes stories, hints about the long-awaited season finale, and a few surprises along the way. Time: 4:15 p.m. EDT Place: Empire Stage, Javits Center

• EDITOR'S PICK – Best of 2000 AD: Bringing Britain's Finest Stateside (opens in new tab)

This one is a bit late in the day, which is a shame, but then look on the bright side: Afterwards you can go and find a swanky bar in midtown and talk all things 2000 AD. With the launch of "Best of 2000 AD," the brand new graphic novel series bringing the best of the legendary British comic to new audiences, our panel discusses how to distil 45 years of ground-breaking and industry-changing comics into one title and what the series can reveal about how to make great comics.

Time: 7:45 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.3, Javits Center

The Science of Science Fiction

(opens in new tab)Astrophysicist Dr. Charles Liu will be joined by geneticist Dr. Daniel Ginsburg and neuroscientist Dr. Heather Berlin as they break down the top sci-fi movies and shows from the last year.

Time: 8 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 1C03, Javits Center

A World of Demons: The Villains of Doctor Who

(opens in new tab)To promote a new an anthology of essays by a diverse array of writers deep-diving into the Doctor's most vexatious villains this panel. Featuring contributors to the new book, the panel will countdown the 10 most compelling villains the Doctor has faced. Prove your Whovian nerddom by contributing some little-known alien adversaries from the days of Patrick Troughton, Tom Baker and Peter Davison.

Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 1B03, Javits Center

Despite there being a reduced number of tickets sold this year, the atmosphere will no doubt be electric again (Image credit: ReedPop)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Star Trek: Where No Comic Book Has Gone Before

(opens in new tab)This October, publisher IDW will debut a brand-new "Star Trek" ongoing series, pulling the best elements from across all iterations of Trek lore to create something wholly unique and unexpected. Join writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly to discuss this cornerstone of a new "Star Trek" continuity, featuring an Enterprise helmed by Benjamin Sisko.

Time: 10:45 a.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.3, Javits Center

• EDITOR'S PICK – Prime Video Presents: The Peripheral (opens in new tab)

Probably one of the biggest events in this year's NYCC line up has series stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor and Gary Carr, as well as executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, showrunner Scott B. Smith and director Vincenzo Natali, giving fans a first look at the sci-fi thriller based on William Gibson’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Time: 11 a.m. EDT

Place: Main Stage, Javits Center

DC's Superman Panel

(opens in new tab)This November marks the 30th Anniversary of "The Death of Superman," at a moment when DC's Superman story is more dynamic than ever. Writers Dan Jurgens, Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell and Phillip Kennedy Johnson share what's coming up for the iconic Super Hero in 2023.

Time: 1:45 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.1, Javits Center

Star Wars: The High Republic Returns (opens in new tab)

Join the authors for "Star Wars: The High Republic" as they discuss their epic new tales spanning books, comics, audio and beyond.

Time: 3:15 p.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.3, Javits Center

• EDITOR'S PICK – Star Trek Universe (opens in new tab)

An undeniable highlight of every New York Comic Con, this year the focus is on "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Prodigy" and the entire cast of both will be on stage, together with Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz will be there too and let's not forget that Anson Mount and Melissa Navia are in the house — so to speak — so it's entirely possible there will be a few "surprise" appearances.

Time: 4 p.m. EDT

Place: Empire Stage, Javits Center

Related: 'Star Trek' Day bursting with cast news, teasers and announcements

Back to the Future Reunion (opens in new tab)

The stars of the mega-popular "Back to the Future" franchise are hitting the stage at New York Comic Con for a once-in-a-lifetime panel. And that's no joke: Both Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox will be in attendance.

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Place: Main Stage, Javits Center

A cosplayer dressed as "Marty McFly" from Back To The Future attends New York Comic Con 2019. (Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far Far Away...

(opens in new tab)Join Lucasfilm Publishing's all-star authors as they discuss stories from throughout the entire "Star Wars" saga, including all-new reveals announcements and sneak peeks.

Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.2, Javits Center

Related: 'Andor' is intelligent, enthralling sci-fi that should make studios take note

The Thing vs. ET: 40 Years of Aliens We Love and Fear

(opens in new tab)From a cute candy-loving extraterrestrial that defined a wave of Spielberg films to the camouflaged Carpenter creation that stoked paranoia, both films opened within two weeks of one another and each had an otherworldly impact on pop culture. But which reigns supreme?

Time: 10:45 a.m. EDT

Place: Room 406.3, Javits Center

Related: The allure of Alien: 40 Years on, it's still one of the best sci-fi's ever

Oscar Isaac Spotlight (opens in new tab)

From his breakout appearance in "Ex Machina" to "Annihilation" to "Star Wars" to "Dune" to the forthcoming "Metal Gear Solid," Oscar Isaac has been taking the space and sci-fi fandom world by storm. Come hear the legend himself talk about his time on some of the most popular franchises and maybe even answer a fan question or two.

Time: 12:15 p.m. EDT

Place: Empire Stage, Javits Center

HBO Max and DC's Doom Patrol and Titans (opens in new tab)

The fan-favorite DC series make their New York Comic Con debut, featuring a main stage conversation with the cast, including Brendan Fraser, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez, followed by a conversation with "Titans" showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker and series star Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter, and Joshua Orpin.

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Place: Main Stage, Javits Center

A still from "Doom Patrol" Season 4. (Image credit: DC Comics)

Autographs

There's an impressive list of stars signing autographs this year, including Anson Mount, Melissa Navia, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Ice-T, Brendan Fraser, Vincent D'Onofrio, Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Macchio, John Leguizamo and more!

However, rather than a set up like you might see at San Diego Comic-Con's Autograph Hall, a photo-op or autograph time slot must be booked and purchased in advance.

Tips & tactics

There's a definite feel that this year's New York Comic Con is a slightly scaled-down affair. No events are planned for either the big Hulu theatre or the Hammerstein Ballroom and frantically rushing between those two is just part of the NYCC experience. No Adam Savage this year, no "Expanse" panel, no "Orville" panel and seemingly much more emphasis being placed on autograph signings rather than big reveals.

Maybe the production schedules of all our favorite television has just made this impossible, but surely "Halo" could've made an appearance, so could have "For All Mankind" or "Upload" or "Fallout" or even "Archer" — if you haven't seen H. Jon Benjamin bound onto a stage, then you just haven't lived. Or maybe it marks a shift away from the convention experience as studios establish their own unique calendar marketing days. We sincerely hope that isn't the case.

Nonetheless, New York Comic Con will still prove exhausting so here are some tips to help you make the most of your Comic Con experience:

● Hand sanitizer: These days, this is essential, especially if you're using New York City's public transportation.

● Sharpies, black and silver: It is possible that you might run into celebrities and industry icons, so be prepared before the chance to get their autograph slips away.

● Extra battery for your smartphone: You'll be relying on your smartphone for a lot — camera, calls, maps, social media — and it will get drained. You might even want to bring two extra batteries.

● The power of Twitter: News of a celebrity sighting, or really cool cosplay, travels like wildfire at Comic Con. By keeping a close eye on the #NYCC Twitter hashtag, you can increase your chances of finding celebrities as well as cool parties and awesome giveaways.

● Finally, wear comfortable shoes and bring both sunscreen and an umbrella, plus sunglasses and a poster tube to safely store any artwork you score.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).