NASA, South Korea plan mission to unexplored region of deep space

Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) Administrator Youngbin Yoon, left, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, right, sign a Joint Statement following a bilateral meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington.

NASA and South Korea's space agency have agreed to deeper cooperation in space exploration, science and aeronautics, including collaboration on a pioneering mission.

NASA and the Republic of Korea's newly created Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) signed a joint statement on advance cooperation on Sept. 19.

Areas of potential cooperation include NASA's Moon to Mars Architecture, space life sciences and medical operations, lunar surface science, utilization of Korea's deep-space antenna and future commercial activities in low Earth orbit , according to a NASA statement .

"Building on years of work together both on Earth and in space, we are proud to significantly grow our partnership with the Republic of Korea and its new space agency," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during a signing ceremony.

"The signing of the joint statement marks a pivotal moment in opening a new chapter for the Republic of Korea-U.S. aerospace alliance," said KASA Administrator Youngbin Yoon. "It presents a vital opportunity for Korea to emerge as a responsible space-faring nation, and also for humanity to pursue scientific discoveries and pioneer the future."

One area of new collaboration will be a mission to the sun-Earth Lagrange Point 4, a hitherto unexplored gravitationally stable point in space where the influences of the sun and Earth balance out.

Spacecraft such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have been sent to L2, on the far side of Earth with regard to the sun, while DSCOVR and others operate at L1, around 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) inside the orbit of Earth. But L4, a location 60 degrees in front of Earth in its orbit, has not been visited.

KASA wants to set up a solar wind observation station at L4, aiming to boost understanding of space radiation, South Korean outlet The Chosun reported . NASA and KASA will conduct joint research on data transmission, optical communications and the use of relays at L4, according to the report. There was no indication of a potential launch date for the prospective mission.