DSCOVR: The Deep Space Climate Observatory Mission in Photos

Project DSCOVR

NASA

The Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite, or DSCOVR, will hover 1 million miles from Earth at Lagrange point 1 to track space weather and study the Earth. See photos from the mission here.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Soft Landing on Water

On Feb. 11, 2015, Elon Musk of SpaceX tweeted this photo of the Falcon 9 first stage making a soft landing on the Atlantic Ocean. The rocket-mounted camera is facing down towards the water. [Read full story.]

Falcon 9 Carrying DSCOVR to L1

On Feb. 11, 2015, Elon Musk of SpaceX tweeted this photo, showing the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage carrying the DSCOVR satellite to its parking orbit. The Earth shines in the background. [Read full story.]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches into space from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 11, 2015 on a mission to send the Deep Space Climate Observatory on a million-mile trek to Lagrange point 1. [Read full story.]

DSCOVR Launch Start

NASA TV

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the DSCOVR satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Feb. 11, 2015. [Read full story.]

DSCOVR Launch with Countdown Clock

NASA/Frankie Martin

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft (DSCOVR) climbs into the sky over NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as the countdown clock shows 30 seconds have elapsed in the flight on Feb. 11, 2015.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket, DSCOVR

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the DSCOVR space-weather satellite on the launch pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Launch is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 11, 2015. [Read full story.]

DSCOVR Prepared for Launch by Workers

NASA/Kim Shiflett

On Jan. 18, 2015, preparations to launch NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft (DSCOVR) approach finalization at the Astrotech payload processing facility in Titusville, Florida, near Kennedy Space Center.