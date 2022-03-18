Everything we know about Moon Knight: release date, where to stream, cast, and trailers

He may not be as well known as Iron Man or the rest of the Avengers, but Moon Knight is the new kid on the block in the MCU. Everything we know about Moon Knight points to a fresh and exciting new superhero that just might become a new fan favorite.

Could it end up being one of the best Marvel TV shows ? Will Moon Knight make it to a movie, and if so, where does he fit in the Marvel movie chronology? Time will tell, but one thing’s for sure; in keeping with MCU tradition, Moon Knight will not precisely follow any of the comic book storylines. Not even fans of the comics will know exactly what’s coming next.

We’ve already seen that Marvel and Disney are prepared to experiment more with their TV shows than their movies. WandaVision is the perfect example of this, a daring mix of differing sitcom pastiches and more traditional blockbuster action-drama. What If…? meanwhile went big on non-canon storylines, and Hawkeye arguably had a more comedic bent than any MCU canon apart from Guardians of the Galaxy. Everything we know about Moon Knight, meanwhile, indicates something much closer to horror.

Marvel must have confidence in Moon Knight, to bring him to the screen from the pool of literally hundreds of heroes not yet seen in the MCU. So why a TV series then, and not a movie? Simple; all the extra time that his own series gives him, will allow Moon Knight’s character to develop in detail, and at a reasonable pace. And as you will see, his character is a complex one indeed…

Moon Knight will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus from March 30, 2022. Only one season has been confirmed so far and, when he spoke to Collider at a WandaVision press event, Kevin Feige revealed that this season will consist of six 40-50 minute episodes.

While we don't have confirmation, it's likely that Moon Knight will follow the same weekly episode release schedule that other MCU shows have done, with the first episode dropping on Wednesday March 30, and then subsequent episodes will release every following Wednesday for the next five weeks.

Moon Knight cast

Moon Knight himself is to be played by Oscar Isaac. Isaac is no stranger to playing comic book characters on screen, having previously played Apocalypse in the (admittedly less than stellar) X-Men: Apocalypse. He’s already part of the House of Mouse too, known to millions across the world as Poe Dameron in the most recent Star Wars films.

Isaac will be joined by Ethan Hawke, who will be playing the part of Arthur Harrow. A young Hawke starred in Dead Poets Society, although you may know him better from more recent work such as Sinister or The Purge. Harrow appeared in just one issue of the Moon Knight comics, so it’ll be interesting to see what Hawke does with the villain in, we assume, a much bigger role.

May Calamawy stars in Moon Knight as Layla El-Faouly. Calamawy isn't quite as well known as her male co-stars (though you may recognize her from the 2021 comedy Together Together) and intriguingly, her character doesn’t appear in the Moon Knight comics at all. Or does she? Marvel has already pulled the ‘hide a character behind a false name’ trick once in WandaVision, so perhaps they’re doing it again here…?

Also credited for an appearance in all six episodes are F. Murray Abraham (with a wide-ranging CV including Scarface, Homeland, and Mythic Quest) as the voice of Egyptian god Khonshu, and the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart, or “Midnight Man”.

Moon Knight trailers

There have only been two Moon Knight trailers, with a combined runtime of just under two and a half minutes. Nonetheless, they’ve proven more than enough to get everybody excited!

What is the story of Moon Knight?

British gift shop employee Steven Grant suffers from blackouts, hears voices in his head, and has a sleeping disorder which means that he struggles to distinguish between dreams and reality. There is of course more to this than he suspects, and he discovers that he is sharing his body with Marc Spector - who has a very different personality to his own. He later finds out that he is also the earthly avatar of Khonshu, the ancient Egyptian god of the moon, and that this all somehow ties in to suppressed trauma. On top of all that, with Steven’s other personalities come their enemies…

It remains to be seen how closely the show will stick to the comics when it comes to Moon Knight’s origins, but some important details are already confirmed. Moon Knight has dissociative identity disorder, making him the first superhero in the MCU to officially be living with a long-term mental illness. His personalities confirmed for the show are Steven Grant, American mercenary Marc Spector (who also makes Moon Knight the MCU’s first Jewish superhero), and “Mr Knight” who, in the comics, is a detective persona. It’s hinted that more, yet to be revealed personas will also feature.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

While the use of multiple personalities is an easy way to have one actor play multiple roles in the same show, it’s important to tackle mental health with the care and respect it deserves, something writer and executive producer Jeremy Slater was keen to tell USA Today that he understands. “Whatever we’re putting out there in the universe has to be ultimately good and uplifting and have a positive message about mental health,” he said.

Who is writing, producing, and directing Moon Knight?

Moon Knight’s head writer is Jeremy Slater, who worked on (among other things) Netflix’s excellent adaptation of The Umbrella Academy. Episodes are directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

Slater, Diab, and Isaac all get executive producer credits, as do Kevin Feige (of course!), Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Co-executive producers are Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch.