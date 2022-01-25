In photos: Michael Strahan's launch into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard
Blue Origin's third crewed spaceflight brought a full complement of people into space on New Shepard for the first time, starring "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan. On Dec. 11, 2021, a 10-minute flight successfully launched and landed from Blue Origin's facilities near Van Horn, Texas with Strahan, Laura Shepard Churchley, Dylan Taylor, parent-child team Lane and Cameron Bess and Evan Dick. Watch their epic mission in pictures.
The NS-19 crew. From left are Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan and Evan Dick.
'Good Morning America' host Michael Strahan.
Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space in 1961.
Dylan Taylor, the founder of Space for Humanity.
Evan Dick, an engineer and investor who is a volunteer pilot for Starfighters Aerospace.
Lane Bess, principal and founder of a technology-focused venture fund called Bess Ventures and Advisory.
Cameron Bess, who is a child of Lane. The two stream variety content on Twitch together under the alias MeepsKitten.
Michael Strahan pointing during training for the NS-19 flight.
The NS-19 crew during astronaut training.
The NS-19 crew during astronaut training. From left: Laura Shepard Churchley, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess.
Evan Dick (left) and Cameron Bess in a Blue Origin capsule during training.
Laura Shepard Churchley (left) and Evan Dick enter the Blue Origin training center.
The NS-19 crew banters during training. From left: Lane Bess, Michael Strahan and Evan Dick.
In foreground: Laura Shepard Churchley (left) examines a Blue Origin rocket during training, alongside CapCom Sarah Knights.
Michael Strahan (in foreground) and the rest of the NS-19 crew during launch gantry training.
The NS-19 crew in a Blue Origin facility, prior to launch, looking at the company's coat of arms.
The NS-19 crew during training. From left (in blue flight suits): Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael STrahan, Evan Dick, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Dylan Taylor.
The first parent-child team to fly into space during the same flight: Lane Bess (center) and Cameron Bess (right).
Michael Strahan on the launch gantry prior to the launch of NS-19.
A pendant that Laura Shepard Churchley flew into space. The hand says LLAP for Live Long and Prosper, the tagline of 'Star Trek' star Leonard Nimoy. The pendant was flown on behalf of the Nimoy family.
NS-19 clears the tower after launch.
The Blue Origin crew at apogee, clutching footballs in honor of Michael Strahan (second from left). Visible is Evan Dick (left), Laura Shepard Churchley (right from Strahan), Dylan Taylor, Cameron Bess and Lane Bess.
NS-19 crew members gaze out the windows during apogee.
The NS-19 booster comes in for a landing at Blue Origin's flight facilities in Van Horn, Texas.
The NS-19 capsule comes in for a landing, under three parachutes.
The NS-19 capsule touches down safely near Van Horn, Texas.
The NS-19 capsule ready for the crew to egress.
Michael Strahan (left) descends from the capsule to greet Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
Laura Shepard Churchley (right) during a post-landing hug.
Laura Shepard Churchley (left) receives astronaut wings from Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
Laura Shepard Churchley (left) and Michael Strahan embrace after landing.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.