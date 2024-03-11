Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest Pro: Which VR headset should you buy?

It's set to be a big year for computing devices we wear on our heads, especially with Apple's Vision Pro headset. Still, Meta continues to offer two excellent options aimed at VR, as opposed to Apple's more ambitious 'Spatial Computing.'

The company launched two headsets in the last two years, the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest Pro, but both are aimed at very different user bases. While the Meta Quest 3 is a big step up on its already popular predecessor, offering games and experiences at a higher level of detail, the Quest Pro is more focused on those who work or develop in VR platforms, with some quality-of-life features that earn that 'Pro' moniker.

Both models feature in our best VR headsets guide, but here's a rundown of each headset so you can decipher which one is right for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key differences Row 0 - Cell 0 Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest 3 Pro Pros Vastly improved display More RAM Row 2 - Cell 0 Competitively priced Includes Premium Accessories Row 3 - Cell 0 Compatible with your PC Eye and face tracking Cons Additional accessories are pricey Expensive Row 5 - Cell 0 Augmented and Mixed Reality are still not quite there Lower Resolution

Specifications

You'll find the full specs for the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest Pro below, and it'll definitely seem like the odds are stacked in the Quest 3's favor despite the lower price.

There are plenty of reasons to opt for the Quest Pro instead, but in terms of the on-paper specifications below, you can see how far Meta's headset lineup has come in just a year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest Pro Date first released October 2023 October 2022 RRP on release $499 $1599 Type Virtual Reality Virtual Reality SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB/512GB 256GB Resolution per eye 2064 × 2208 1800×1920 Display type LCD LCD Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Up to 90Hz FOV 110-degrees 106-degrees Lenses Pancake Pancake Controllers Touch Plus controllers Touch Pro controllers Weight 513g 722g

Similarities

Whether you use the Meta Quest 3 or the Meta Quest Pro, you're unlikely to feel much of a difference in how you interact with the headset.

The UI and interface are identical, so you'll have access to the same apps, experiences, and Meta Store features from one to the next. Neither requires a Facebook account now, although you will still need a Meta account.

Both offer Mixed Reality experiences, too, but these are very much in their formative stages. Creatures appearing in your living room are fun, but it's some way off what Apple is doing with the anticipated (admittedly much more expensive) Vision Pro.

You'll still be navigating with controllers, too, and while there is some hand-tracking, it's not quite as consistent as many will prefer. There is a difference between the controllers, though.

Differences

Sticking with the controllers, then, you'll find the Quest 3's follows from its predecessors by requiring AA batteries. It's a bit of a nuisance unless you have some rechargeable ones, but the Quest Pro actually comes with a charging dock to charge the headset and the controllers simultaneously.

Remember that spec sheet above? Here's where you'll find the differentiations that don't necessarily tally as bigger numbers. One of the biggest is the inclusion of eye and face tracking, making it much easier to take part in video conferencing meetings. The Quest 3 is solely operated with your hands, whether that's tracking them or the included controllers.

That's on top of the 50% of additional RAM for improved performance, whether you're giving a presentation with the headset on or switching between games.

Still, while the Quest 3 starts at 128GB, you can buy a 512GB version which puts the Quest Pro on the back foot.

Despite weighing 722g, the Quest Pro is actually more comfortable than its more svelte 515g sibling. That's an important consideration if you're planning to wear it for any extended period of time. On a similar wavelength, you'll get an extra half an hour or so of battery life on the Quest Pro.

Reasons to buy Meta Quest 3

Image 1 of 4 The Quest 3 offers excellent value for money compared with other VR headsets (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's tricky to call something that retails for $500 affordable, but compared to many VR headsets (including the Quest Pro) it's hard to look past the Quest 3 for the value on offer here. That's one of the reasons it tops our best VR headsets guide.

An additional $150 gets you 512GB storage instead of the base 128GB, but whichever option you go for you're getting a newer, more consumer-focused headset that costs considerably less than the Pro.

With a huge library of games and apps, there's plenty to enjoy, whether it's watching 360-degree movies or playing Beat Saber with friends, but it's not as comfortable as the Pro.

Reasons to buy Meta Quest Pro

Image 1 of 4 If comfort is at the top of your criteria list, you can't go far wrong with the Meta Quest Pro. (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Meta)

If you're looking to work in VR, there are few options better than the Meta Quest Pro. Whether it's having the headset and controllers ready to go with the included charging dock, eye-tracking for your morning meeting, or just opening more apps with the increased RAM, there's a lot to appreciate here — albeit at a lower resolution than the newer, cheaper Quest 3.

That price is likely to be a hurdle for many, but the comfort found on the Quest Pro is leaps and bounds ahead of what the Quest 3 offers.

Verdict

In summary, the Quest Pro is ideal for anyone who's planning to wear a VR headset for hours a day, whether that's through developing content for it or simply getting work done, including meetings, thanks to its comfort, battery life, and additional RAM.

On the other hand, the Quest 3 is much more ideal for entertainment purposes, with a fantastic array of experiences available for considerably less than the Quest Pro, albeit with the tradeoff of some level of comfort and needing to change those pesky AA batteries every now and again.