The Mercury Transit of 2019: The Best Photos from Twitter, Instagram and More

By Skywatching 

Hey, space fans! The Mercury transit of 2019 is finally upon us and after months of waiting, it's time for the skywatching event of the year. This rare event won't occur again until 2032!

Today, for 5.5 hours, the planet Mercury will cross the face of the sun as seen from Earth in what scientists call a transit. The event begins at 7:34 a.m. EST (1534 GMT) and will end at 1:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT). 

You can watch the entire event from start to finish at Space.com, courtesy of Slooh.com, and we'll be showcasing the best images from social media below. So scroll down and enjoy the amazing photos of the 2019 transit of Mercury. We'll be updating this throughout the transit, so check back for more!

What You Need | Webcasts Timeline | Weather | Find an Event

Editor's note: Visit Space.com on Monday to see live webcast views of the rare Mercury transit from Earth and space, and for complete coverage of the celestial event. If you SAFELY capture a photo of the transit of Mercury and would like to share it with Space.com and our news partners for a story or gallery, you can send images and comments in to managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.comFollow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook

