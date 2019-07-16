To learn and explore space, visit Slooh.com.

The online observatory Slooh.com hosted a live webcast of the last lunar eclipse of 2019 today (July 16), a partial lunar eclipse Slooh calls the "Half Blood Lunar Eclipse," and you can watch it live beginning at 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT).

The lunar eclipse will begin at 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT) and end at 8:17 p.m. EDT (0017 GMT). It will be primarily visible from South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

You can watch a replay in the window above, courtesy of Slooh. You can also watch it directly on Slooh.com here.

Here's Slooh's schedule of the eclipse:

Live Streams Commence: 11:40 AM PDT ¦ 2:40 PM EDT ¦ 18:40 UTC

Live Streams Ends: 5:20 PM PDT ¦ 8:20 PM EDT ¦ 00:20 UTC

From Slooh:

Slooh to Livestream Half Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse and Celebrates the Launch of its Amazing New Interface to Space

WASHINGTON DEPOT, CT - July 9th, 2019

On July 16th, starting at 11:40 AM PDT | 2:40 PM EDT | 18:40UTC, Slooh will livestream the Half Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse from observatory locations in Australia, Asia, Europe, and Africa, as it celebrates the launch of its new website, two years in the making with funding support from the National Science Foundation, and featuring new education products for students to l earn to explore space via Slooh’s global network of online telescopes.

Two weeks after Slooh’s live coverage of the South American Total Solar Eclipse, we will now train our telescopes on the Full Buck Moon as it enters Earth's shadow for a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Slooh's Chief Astronomical Officer, Paul Cox, said: " Although this isn’t a total lunar eclipse, we will still see the magical change of colour as 65% of the Full Buck Moon enters Earth’s umbral shadow. It’s difficult to predict the colour of an eclipsed Moon because the condition of Earth’s atmosphere affects it - but with recent volcanic activity spewing dust into the atmosphere, we’re hoping for a ‘Half Blood Moon’.”

We will stream live feeds of the entire eclipse, and the partial phase will be hosted by Slooh Astrophysicist Dr. Paige Godfrey from 4 PM to 7 PM EDT, together with our team of astronomical experts and guests covering the science, phenomena of eclipses and exactly what we are seeing in the live feeds when the Moon passes into Earth's umbral shadow.

Dr Godfrey said of the upcoming eclipse: “Solar eclipses and lunar eclipses occur in pairs. A solar eclipse occurs during a New Moon, when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. A lunar eclipse occurs two weeks before or after during a Full Moon, when the Moon moves behind Earth into its shadow. Many cosmic coincidences must align for this celestial phenomenon to occur. It’s a game of orbital hide and seek.”

Slooh's telescopes, at its flagship observatory located at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, will capture the Half Blood Moon rising as darkness falls. They will be joined by our partner observatories to stream live video feeds of the eclipse to our worldwide audience.

Slooh members can use our StarShare Camera to snap images from the live feeds.

Viewers can use the hashtag #Slooh on Twitter to ask questions during the show.

