Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' becomes a cartoon space opera in 2024 with William Shatner and Mark Hamill (video)

An ongoing battle for Eternia is alive and well in Netflix's new "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" release which arrives on Jan. 25, 2024 for nostalgic fans of the sci-fi fantasy franchise that began life as a 1980s Mattel toy line and eventually evolved into a hit Filmation animated show and Hollywood feature film.

"Revolution's" incendiary preview opens with an imposing voice-over from Keith David's villainous character Hordak, who darkly declares that, "For uncountable eons, I have spread across the galaxies like a virus… conquering 10,000 worlds to home my horde. And on every planet there has always been a hero. The One."

This five-episode miniseries is a direct sequel to the streaming giant's polarizing "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" offering from 2021, and seems far more focused on Prince Adam/He-Man clashing with Skeletor and Hordak this time around than that previous Teela-centric reboot led creatively by Kevin Smith ("Clerks," "Chasing Amy," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back").

Promotional art for "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." (Image credit: Netflix)

The vocal cast is studded with iconic sci-fi and fantasy celebrities including Mark Hamill, Diedrich Bader, William Shatner, Melissa Benoist, Liam Cunningham, Keith David, Lena Headey, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Tony Todd, and Chris Wood.

Here's the official synopsis:

"It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution,' the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man!

"Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

He-Man commands a scene from "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." (Image credit: Netflix)

Delivered by Mattel Television and animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" premieres Jan. 25 and is executive produced by Kevin Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie.