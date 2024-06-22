Sweet Strawberry Moon, first full moon of summer, thrills stargazers around the world (photos)

The first full day of summer 2024 ended with the ultimate cherry on top, or, in this case, a strawberry. The Strawberry Moon of 2024, the full moon for the month of June, rose across the world just after sunset last night, delighting stargazers across the world.

The Strawberry full moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribe of the northwestern United States, according to Space.com's list of full moon designations, but has also been recognized by other names, such as the Rose moon, in Europe. This year, the Strawberry Moon occurred one day after the June summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, marking the first day of summer, leading some to dub it the Strawberry Solstice Moon.

The moon officially reached full illumination last night at 9:08 p.m. EDT (0108 GMT on June 22), shining its face for skywatchers across the eastern U.S. and beyond as it climbed above the horizon westward. Taking advantage of the warm weather and exceptional display from our nearest celestial neighbor, photographers around the globe grabbed their cameras and gazed toward the skies to some amazing results.

The moon known as Strawberry Moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Athens, Greece on June 21, 2024 in this photo by Costas Baltas for Anadolu and Getty Images. (Image credit: Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Athens, Greece, photographer Costas Baltas took advantaged of the iconic ruins of the Temple of Poseidon to capture the Strawberry Moon rising behind the ancient monument at Cape Sounion for the Anadolu and Getty Image news services.

Skywatcher Kevin McCarthy of Charlotte, North Carolina captured a stunning image of a orangish-pink full moon during the Strawberry Full Moon and seemed surprised by the moon's color.

"The summer solstice Strawberry Moon rising through the trees as seen from Charlotte, North Carolina," McCarthy told Space.com in an email. "Color was not enhanced -- this was the natural color as seen with the naked eye."

An orange and pink hued Strawberry Full Moon over Charlotte, North Carolina seen by Kevin McCarthy on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: Kevin McCarthy)

In Fort Worth, Texas, skywatcher Matt Lantz went the video route, recording a stunning time-lapse of the the Strawberry Full Moon as it rose over the city. He shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) for all to enjoy.

"June's Strawberry Moon rising beautifully over the downtown skyline of Fort Worth, Texas," Lantz wrote in his post.

Dan Martland, a New York City-based digital producer, managed to capture a series of captivating views of a ginormous red-hued Strawberry Moon as it rose behind the Empire State Building and other skyscrapers.

"Tonight's Strawberry Moon risking over Midtown Manhattan," he wrote on X, where he shared the images.

Getty Images photojournalist Gary Hershorn did not wait until the official full moon date for the Strawberry Moon to start capturing amazing views. On June 20, the night before the event, he found they perfect spot to see the full moon rise behind the torch of the Statue of Liberty in New York City as seen from nearby Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Strawberry Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun sets on the summer solstice in New York City on June 20, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

But Hershorn didn't stop there. On the actual night of the Strawberry Moon he ventured to Weehawken, New Jersey to find a clear view of the Empire State Building, with the full moon appearing to crown the NYC icon.

The full Strawberry Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on June 21, 2024, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

While the Strawberry Moon marked the first full moon of summer for skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere of Earth, for folks south of the equator it was the opposite. The June solstice marks the start of winter in the Southern Hemisphere and photographer Robbie Pesiwarissa of Robbiesydney Photography was ready.

"Full Moon over Sydney Tower Eye," Pesiwarissa wrote in an email to Space.com while sharing a stunning image of the full moon. "Strawberry Moon coincided with the winter solstice last night on Friday, 21 June, it was the 'shortest day of the year' in Sydney, Australia."

The full Strawberry Moon of June 2024 shines over Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, Australia on June 21, 2024 in this stunning view by Robbie Pesiwarissa of Robbiesydney Photography. (Image credit: Robbie Pesiwarissa)

In Italy, photojournalist Manuel Romano watched the full moon rise over the ancient Tower of Roca Vecchia in Lecce to stunning effect. The tower is part of a Bronze Age settlement in southern Italy that was settled from the 17th to late 11th centuries BCE, according to the Archaeological Institute of America.

The full moon rises behind over the Tower of Roca Vecchia in Roca Vecchia, Lecce, Italy, on June 21, 2024 in this photo by photojournalist Manuel Romano for NurPhoto and Getty Images. (Image credit: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Remember Getty photography Gary Hershorn? He didn't just capture photos of the moon and NYC views. He spotted some moon gazers, too. Here, Hershorn captures the moment a group of skywatchers snapped a photo with the Empire State Building, Strawberry Moon and NYC skyline from Weehawken, New Jersey.

Stargazers take a photo with the Strawberry Moon and Empire State Building on June 21, 2024 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skywatcher Lisa Shislowski almost missed the Strawberry Moon while observing at Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida Friday night due to the bane of all stargazers: clouds. But, luckily, the moon pulled through.

"It was a beautiful evening in Fort Lauderdale Beach last night, and the Strawberry Full Moon did not disappoint," Shislowski told Space.com in an email while sharing her photo. "Even through the clouds, the full moon was just stunning."

The full Strawberry Moon of June 2024 shines over Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida despite a cloudy sky in this photo by Lisa Shislowski on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

The next full moon will be July's Full Buck Moon on July 21.

If you are hoping to catch a look at the next full moon, these telescopes and binoculars are a great place to start, and our guides on how to photograph meteor showers, and the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography are great for shooting the night sky in general.

Editor's Note: If you snap an image of the Strawberry Moon and would like to share it with Space.com’s readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.