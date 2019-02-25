In Photos: How NASA Said Goodbye to the Opportunity Rover on Mars

This NASA rover was even older than Facebook. The Opportunity mission — which touched down on Mars on Jan. 25, 2004, a few weeks before Facebook was created — kept rolling for more than 14 years. It survived obstacles such as a sand trap and a difficult wheel before a sand storm cut off its power supply forever in August 2018. NASA officials announced the end of the mission on Feb. 13, 2019. Take a look back at the mission's end in this gallery.

This picture of the shadow of Opportunity on Mars was taken on July 26, 2004. That was early in the rover's nearly 15 years on the Red Planet, but way past its initial expiry date of 90 days.