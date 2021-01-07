Senator Mark Kelly, other former astronauts condemn storming of Capitol building

Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, seen addressing supporters on Nov. 3, 2020, in Tucson, was elected by the state of Arizona to the U.S. Senate. Kelly is the fourth astronaut to secure a seat in Congress.

The madness that swept over Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 6) drew widespread condemnation, including from some folks who have seen Earth from a perspective-enhancing remove.

Congress began a joint session Wednesday to officially count the votes of the Electoral College, which President-elect Joe Biden carried over President Trump by a count of 306 to 232. Those votes have all been certified by their respective states, so the session should have been a more or less ceremonial one (though some Republican congressmen had announced plans to formally object to the votes from a few states).

The proceedings screeched to a halt almost immediately, however, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in an apparent attempt to prevent or delay Congress' validation of Biden's victory. Congressional leaders were hustled offsite, and other senators and representatives were told to shelter in place as police worked to get the situation under control, NPR reported .

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a former NASA astronaut who, like Biden, was elected this past November , said that such insurrectionist activity has no place in the United States.

Kelly wasn't the only former spaceflyer to decry Wednesday's spectacle.

"This is not #democracy. Storming and breaching the US Capitol to stop constitutionally mandated action to enact the results of the legal, certified votes of the decisive majority of US citizens is unconscionable, dangerous, anti-American and #sedition," tweeted engineer and physician Mae Jemison , a former NASA astronaut who in 1992 became the first Black woman ever to fly to space.

Garrett Reisman, who launched on two spaceflights during his NASA career, didn't mince words, either.

"This is disgusting and unforgivable. Don’t you dare ‘both sides’ this. It’s in retrospect an inevitable result of the Faustian bargain the @GOP made with Trump — a person they knew could cause exactly what we are all witnessing right now," tweeted Reisman, who is now a consultant for SpaceX and a professor of astronautics practice at the University of Southern California.

Mark Kelly, whose twin brother Scott was also a NASA astronaut, is just the fourth spaceflyer ever to be elected to the U.S. Congress. The others were John Glenn, who served as a Democratic senator from Ohio from 1974 to 1999; Jack Swigert, who was elected to the House as a Colorado Republican in 1982 but died of cancer before he could take office; and Harrison Schmitt, who served as a Republican senator from New Mexico from 1977 to 1983.