India's Chandrayaan-2 Mission to the Moon in Photos

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Indian Space Research Organisation) The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover launch into space atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island on July 22, 2019.

Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 carries a total of 13 Indian payloads, as well as one passive experiment from NASA called the Laser Retroreflector Array. Above, the ISRO team at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, mount the Vikram lander onto the spacecraft.

Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Indian Space Research Organisation) The target landing site for India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to explore the lunar south pole.

Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Indian Space Research Organisation) This ISRO diagram shows the flight profile of the Chandrayaan-2 spaceraft as they fly to the moon between July and September 2019.

Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The orbiter and lander modules were stacked together and placed inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle.

Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: Indian Space Research Organisation) An artist's illustration of India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter (bottom) and the Vikram lander, which carries the Pragyan rover, in orbit around the moon. Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of India's first moon mission, Chandrayaan-1.

Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO via Twitter) A look at the major elements of India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon.

Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Indian Space Research Organisation) An artist's illustration of India's Vikram lander and its rover Pragyan on the surface of the moon's south pole.

Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover known as Pragyan. Here you can see the Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter as ISRO engineers prepped the spacecraft for integration with the rocket.

Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is pictured inside the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 launched atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III M1 rocket, pictured here during the integration process.

Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The cryogenic engine for the rocket's upper stage is integrated with the GSLV Mk III rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The cryogenic engine for the GSLV Mk III rocket arrives at the vehicle assembly building for integration.

Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The rocket for India's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is prepped for launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The GSLV Mk-III rocket is India's most powerful booster to date.

Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The GSLV Mk-III is capable of lofting 4-ton satellites to geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) Ahead of the integration process, a truck is seen transporting liquid core stage 110 of the launch vehicle.

Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) The nose cone for the GSLV Mark III-M1 rocket is hoisted onto the mobile launch pedestal above two rocket boosters.

Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: ISRO) One of the solid boosters for the GSLV MKIII rocket is placed on the mobile launch pedestal ahead of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: India Space Research Organisation) An Indian GSLV Mark III-M1 rocket carrying the country's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover stands atop its launchpad on Sriharikota Island awaiting launch.

Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: India Space Research Organisation) The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft (bottom) and its Vikram lander (top) are prepared to be encapsulated by a payload fairing before being loaded on their Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1 rocket for a July 2019 launch.

Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: India Space Research Organisation) The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III M1 rocket carrying the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover stands atop its launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO officials postponed the launch on July 15, 2019.