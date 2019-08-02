India's Chandrayaan-2 Mission to the Moon in Photos

India's second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, consists of a lander, rover and orbiter. Chandrayaan-2 launched to the moon on July 22, 2019, and is expected to arrive in lunar orbit on Sept. 6. The India Space Research Organization (ISRO) is targeting the moon's south pole as a landing spot.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover launch into space atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island on July 22, 2019.
Chandrayaan-2 carries a total of 13 Indian payloads, as well as one passive experiment from NASA called the Laser Retroreflector Array.
Above, the ISRO team at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, mount the Vikram lander onto the spacecraft.
The target landing site for India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to explore the lunar south pole.
This ISRO diagram shows the flight profile of the Chandrayaan-2 spaceraft as they fly to the moon between July and September 2019.
The orbiter and lander modules were stacked together and placed inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle.
An artist's illustration of India's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter (bottom) and the Vikram lander, which carries the Pragyan rover, in orbit around the moon. Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of India's first moon mission, Chandrayaan-1.
A look at the major elements of India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon.
An artist's illustration of India's Vikram lander and its rover Pragyan on the surface of the moon's south pole.
Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover known as Pragyan. Here you can see the Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter as ISRO engineers prepped the spacecraft for integration with the rocket.
The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is pictured inside the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.
Chandrayaan-2 launched atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III M1 rocket, pictured here during the integration process.
The cryogenic engine for the rocket's upper stage is integrated with the GSLV Mk III rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The cryogenic engine for the GSLV Mk III rocket arrives at the vehicle assembly building for integration.
The rocket for India's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is prepped for launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The GSLV Mk-III rocket is India's most powerful booster to date.
The GSLV Mk-III is capable of lofting 4-ton satellites to geosynchronous transfer orbit.
Ahead of the integration process, a truck is seen transporting liquid core stage 110 of the launch vehicle.
The nose cone for the GSLV Mark III-M1 rocket is hoisted onto the mobile launch pedestal above two rocket boosters.
One of the solid boosters for the GSLV MKIII rocket is placed on the mobile launch pedestal ahead of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.
An Indian GSLV Mark III-M1 rocket carrying the country's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover stands atop its launchpad on Sriharikota Island awaiting launch.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft (bottom) and its Vikram lander (top) are prepared to be encapsulated by a payload fairing before being loaded on their Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1 rocket for a July 2019 launch.
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III M1 rocket carrying the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter, lander and rover stands atop its launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO officials postponed the launch on July 15, 2019.
An illustration of India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar spacecraft.
