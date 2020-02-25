Hot Wheels is rolling out 2 remote-controlled Cybertrucks (cracked widow and all) in 2020

Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck is now a Hot Wheels toy. And it comes complete with a "cracked window sticker," so you can relive some of the vehicle's wildest moments.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk first revealed the electric Cybertruck, people were stunned by its, ahem, unique shape. The vehicle, which may one day explore the surface of Mars, looked almost like a toy car with its sharp, angular lines. Now, Hot Wheels has introduced two different remote-controlled Cybertruck toys.

The toys are part of Hot Wheels' new Cybertruck R/C line, one small and one large.

The 3-inch Cybertruck is 1/64th the size of the real thing, at a typical Hot Wheels size. (Image credit: Mattel)

At a scale of 1:64 to the real Cybertruck, the small Cybertruck R/C is a 3-inch model, which is the typical size of a Hot Wheels car. The radio-controlled vehicle comes with a controller that recharges it. The Cybertruck can be raced on any Hot Wheels track, and can go at either "chill" or "sport" speeds. This model is designed for ages 5 and up.

You can take the vehicle "on a horizontal racetrack or take it vertical on a classic Hot Wheels loop of up to 9 inches high. I mean, we're Hot Wheels, after all," a statement from Mattel, the owner of Hot Wheels, said.

The larger Hot Wheels Cybertruck is 1:10th the size of the real thing. Designed for ages 14 and up, this limited-edition, hobby-grade vehicle also travels at both chill and sport speeds. It can reach speeds of over 25 mph (40 km/h). In comparison, Musk's Cybertruck can go up to 130 mph (209 km/h).

At 1/10th the size of a real Cybertruck, this larger model is pretty close to the real thing and comes with a host of unique features (like a cracked window sticker). (Image credit: Mattel)

Aside from being big, cool and fast, the vehicle also features headlights and taillights, a telescopic tailgate that folds out into a loading ramp, a removable plastic body (so you can see the interior, including the battery and drivetrain) and a rechargeable 9.9V, 3300 mAh battery.

But one piece included with the vehicle that is sure to "crack" a few smiles is the reusable cracked-window vinyl sticker. So you can relive the moment that the vehicle's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen smashed its windows on stage in front of an audience while trying to demonstrate the windows' strength.

The tiny Cybertruck will cost $20, while the larger Cybertruck goes for $400. Both are available for preorder here .

