Trending

A Saturn V moon rocket blasts off in this most EPIC Halloween pumpkin carving!

By

This pumpkin is out-of-this-world.

Author Rebecca Siegel's Saturn V pumpkin. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)

Okay, this might be the coolest space pumpkin this Halloween.

Author Rebecca Siegel has taken her love of space to new heights for Halloween this year with some spectacular Apollo-inspired pumpkin carving. Siegel, the author of "To Fly Among the Stars" (Scholastic, 2020) and "Mayflower" (Quarto, 2020), shared photos of her pumpkins carved for Halloween, depicting NASA's Saturn V rocket blasting off. The design was so intricate and elaborate it spread across multiple gourds. 

"Couldn't do the Saturn V justice with just one pumpkin. Or two, for that matter. Happy Halloween, space history family!" Siegel wrote on Twitter with the photos of her handiwork. 

Photos: Space Halloween Pumpkins a Cosmic Treat
More: NASA's mighty Saturn V moon rocket: 10 surprising facts

See more

The design is the spitting image of the Saturn V rocket mid-launch. Saturn V was used by NASA between 1967 and 1973. Developed for the Apollo program, it launched all the Apollo lunar missions, lifting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 

Also, following the last crewed moon landing in 1972, the rocket launched Skylab, the first U.S. space station, in 1973.

The NASA History Office's official Twitter account, which Siegel tagged in her post, re-shared the rocket pumpkins, stating:

"We love it to the Moon and back! Happy Halloween!" with a plethora of smiling, starry-eyed emojis. 

This is not Siegel's first time bringing her love of space into festive home crafts. Previously, she carved a pumpkin with the image of NASA's Friendship 7 that NASA astronaut John Glenn flew in when, as part of the agency's Mercury program, he became the first American in orbit in 1962.

Author Rebecca Siegel's Friendship 7 pumpkin. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)

Siegel has also previously created space-inspired cookies, with rockets, astronaut helmets and Mercury-era spacecraft galore!

Image 1 of 2

Author Rebecca Siegel's space-y cookies.

Author Rebecca Siegel's space-y cookies. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)
Image 2 of 2

Author Rebecca Siegel's rocket cookies.

Author Rebecca Siegel's rocket cookies. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)

Email Chelsea Gohd at cgohd@space.com or follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Chelsea Gohd
Chelsea Gohd

Chelsea Gohd joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2018 and returned as a Staff Writer in 2019. After receiving a B.S. in Public Health, she worked as a science communicator at the American Museum of Natural History and even wrote an installation for the museum's permanent Hall of Meteorites. Chelsea has written for publications including Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, Live Science, All That is Interesting, AMNH Microbe Mondays blog, The Daily Targum and Roaring Earth. When not writing, reading or following the latest space and science discoveries, Chelsea is writing music and performing as her alter ego Foxanne (@foxannemusic). You can follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. 