A Saturn V moon rocket blasts off in this most EPIC Halloween pumpkin carving!

Author Rebecca Siegel's Saturn V pumpkin. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)

Okay, this might be the coolest space pumpkin this Halloween.

Author Rebecca Siegel has taken her love of space to new heights for Halloween this year with some spectacular Apollo-inspired pumpkin carving. Siegel, the author of "To Fly Among the Stars" (Scholastic, 2020) and "Mayflower" (Quarto, 2020), shared photos of her pumpkins carved for Halloween, depicting NASA's Saturn V rocket blasting off. The design was so intricate and elaborate it spread across multiple gourds.

"Couldn't do the Saturn V justice with just one pumpkin. Or two, for that matter. Happy Halloween, space history family!" Siegel wrote on Twitter with the photos of her handiwork.

The design is the spitting image of the Saturn V rocket mid-launch. Saturn V was used by NASA between 1967 and 1973. Developed for the Apollo program, it launched all the Apollo lunar missions, lifting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Also, following the last crewed moon landing in 1972, the rocket launched Skylab, the first U.S. space station, in 1973.

The NASA History Office's official Twitter account, which Siegel tagged in her post, re-shared the rocket pumpkins, stating:

"We love it to the Moon and back! Happy Halloween!" with a plethora of smiling, starry-eyed emojis.

This is not Siegel's first time bringing her love of space into festive home crafts. Previously, she carved a pumpkin with the image of NASA's Friendship 7 that NASA astronaut John Glenn flew in when, as part of the agency's Mercury program, he became the first American in orbit in 1962.

Author Rebecca Siegel's Friendship 7 pumpkin. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)

Siegel has also previously created space-inspired cookies, with rockets, astronaut helmets and Mercury-era spacecraft galore!

Image 1 of 2 Author Rebecca Siegel's space-y cookies. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel) Image 2 of 2 Author Rebecca Siegel's rocket cookies. (Image credit: Rebecca Siegel)