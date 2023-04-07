New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' teasers and poster drops as pre-order tickets go on sale

Ready for one last ride?

The cosmic countdown has begun for director James Gunn’s "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as tickets for this third and final entry in the adored sci-fi fantasy series are now officially available for pre-order in anticipation of its May 5, 2023 theatrical launch.

To mark the occasion, a pair of fresh Marvel Studios teaser trailers announcing the mad rush for tickets and a brand new Dolby Cinema poster were revealed that should inject a series dose of adrenaline for eager fans yearning to reunite with the rowdy, galaxy-hopping gang.

"We're excited to unveil the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'" said Jed Harmsen, head of cinema and group entertainment at Dolby. "This film is one that truly comes alive with the stunning visuals of Dolby Vision and action scenes elevated by the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. We can't wait for Marvel fans to join the Guardians on another action-packed adventure in Dolby Cinema."

Related: The best space movies of all time

Dolby Cinema's exclusive "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" poster. (Image credit: Dolby Cinema)

This dramatic promo poster showcases a closeup of Rocket Raccoon's face with the whole Guardians team reflected in his pupil. With Rocket featured in many of the previous trailers and posters, fans are speculating that perhaps the cybernetic creature with a penchant for firing monstrous weapons might not make it out alive.

Check out "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s" official synopsis:

Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" lands in multiplexes on May 5, 2023, and cinephiles can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema here.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).