Funko Games unveils new cranium-busting 'Star Trek Cryptic' tabletop game

As a general rule, "Star Trek" fans worldwide tend to be particularly brainy bunch with many acolytes of the storied franchise being scientists, physicians, engineers, astrophysicists, authors, artists, astronauts, musicians and rocket scientists.

To help stimulate those large craniums, "Star Trek" lovers will often turn their attention to tabletop RPGs such as "Star Trek Adventures," the upcoming "Star Trek: Resurgence" video game, or popular cyberspace MMOs like "Star Trek Online."

With the property's renewed popularity focusing on all the newer Paramount Plus Star Trek shows like "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," there's an ever-growing need to keep our imaginative sci-fi minds finely-tuned.

A look inside the engine room of Star Trek Cryptic. (Image credit: Funko Games)

Now Funko Games (opens in new tab) is taking the wrapper off "Star Trek Cryptic," their challenging new "Star Trek" tabletop game in anticipation of this week's big GAMA Expo 2023 gaming industry showcase being held at the Peppermill Resort & Casino in Reno, NV.

Landing this June (opens in new tab), "Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure Game" is an escape room-type of afternoon amusement where clever players attempt to climb the ranks of Starfleet while solving complex puzzles and investigating strange new worlds amid "The Next Generation" timeline.

Here's the official description:

"Star Trek Cryptic" features an innovative new take on the popular escape room game genre, providing hours of smart and suspenseful fun. The game includes three missions with unique envelopes of components to decipher clues, outwit foes, and resolve otherworldly encounters. Puzzle through over 70 pages of logbook content, and draw your path through 15 thrilling "Star Trek"-inspired challenges.

Using your PADD as your guide, decipher subspace transmissions, discover new civilizations, and prevent planetary disaster with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Prepare to boldly go where no one has gone before, as you play through missions from the beloved era of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

You can even use a tricorder in Star Trek Cryptic. (Image credit: Funko Games)

As noted, this strategic sci-fi diversion is suitable for ages 10+ and can be enjoyed by one or more contestants with an average playing time of 60-90 minutes.

Funko Games' "Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure Game" arrives in June 2023.