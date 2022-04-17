(Image credit: Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The full moon of April 2022 lit up the night skies of Earth on April 16 with a stunning lunar display that came amid a rare convergence of holidays for Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

Photographers around the world were ready to capture the Full Pink Moon, the first full moon of northern spring, and you can see their amazing images in our gallery here. Click the arrows to the upper right of each image to see the next of the April full moon.

In the photo above, an observer holds a lantern in front of the full moon in Idlib, Syria as photographer Izzeddin Kasim of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images captured the image.

If you'd like to snap a good photo of a future full moon, check out our guide on how to photograph the moon. Our overview on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can help you get started finding equipment.

And if you'd just like to observe the moon, our guides for the best telescopes and best binoculars can help you find the gear you need.



Read on for more stunning photos of the April 2022 full moon!