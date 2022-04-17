Amazing photos of Full Pink Moon of April 2022 (gallery)
The full moon of April 2022 lit up the night skies of Earth on April 16 with a stunning lunar display that came amid a rare convergence of holidays for Easter, Passover and Ramadan.
Photographers around the world were ready to capture the Full Pink Moon, the first full moon of northern spring, and you can see their amazing images in our gallery here. Click the arrows to the upper right of each image to see the next of the April full moon.
In the photo above, an observer holds a lantern in front of the full moon in Idlib, Syria as photographer Izzeddin Kasim of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images captured the image.
If you'd like to snap a good photo of a future full moon, check out our guide on how to photograph the moon. Our overview on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can help you get started finding equipment.
And if you'd just like to observe the moon, our guides for the best telescopes and best binoculars can help you find the gear you need.
Read on for more stunning photos of the April 2022 full moon!
When April's full moon lit up the sky on April 16, photographer Gary Hershorn in Jersey City, New Jersey had a stunning view.
This photo, one of five from Hershorn you'll see in this gallery, shows the Full Pink Moon as it rose behind the Statue of Liberty like a glowing halo on April 16, 2022.
Hershorn took this image and others of the full moon and Lady Liberty for Getty Images.
In this second Full Pink Moon photo by Gary Hershorn, the full moon shines to the side of the Statue of Liberty.
Here, Hershorn has opted for a wider view framed by trees that have not yet regrown their leaves for the spring.
Because of its close proximity to Easter, this year's April full moon on April 16, 2022 was known as the Paschal Full Moon.
This final photo by photographer Gary Hershorn for Getty on April 16, 2022 is an iconic view of the Statue of Liberty's torch and the full moon.
Here, the statue's torch shines in near silhouette, with its gleaming torch the only source of reflected light, while the stunning full moon shines in the background.
You can even see a bit of atmospheric distortion around the limb (or edge) of the full moon, giving it an uneven look.
In Spain, photographer Marcos del Mazo captured this stunning view of the Full Pink Moon as it rose over a windmill in Consuegra, Toledo.
This image, taken with a telephoto lens from a distance on April 16, 2022, captures the moon as it rises behind the windmill while a person stands near the windmill.
Mazo took this image and other similar views of the moon rise and windmill for LightRocket and Getty Images.
April's Full Pink Moon led to this stunning sight over Najaf, Iraq as the moon rose over the Imam Ali Shrine.
This photo was taken by photographer Karar Essa of the Anadolu Agency on April 16, 2022 and shared by Getty Images.
April's full moon came at the midpoint of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which uses moon phases to denote its start and stop. Ramadan began on April 1 and will end on May 1 at the next new moon.
An airplane's silhouette is captured as it flies in front of the full moon in this artful image taken by photographer Ozkan Bilgin.
Bilgin captured this zoomed-in view from Van, Turkey on April 16, 2022 for the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images. A powerful telephoto lens and careful planning can lead to stunning photos like this.
Some photographers have even managed to capture the International Space Station passing in front of a full moon.
April's Full Pink Moon and Ramadan come together in this festive image captured by photographer Muhammed Said for the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images.
Said took this photo on April 16, 2022 in Idlib, Syria, where colorful blue and white lights decorated with stars and moons hung as the moon rose in a cloudy sky in the background.
The 2022 April full moon peaked during a confluence of three major religious holidays, the holy month of Ramadan for Islam, the Jewish holiday of Passover, and the Christian Easter holiday.
Here, the Full Pink Moon rises over Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with a striking dome in the foreground.
This image was taken on April 16, 2022 by photographer Waleed Zain of the Anadolu Agency and released by Getty Images.
While the full moon of April 2022 peaked on April 16, the moon can appear full to the casual observer in the days before and after the actual event.
In this photo, photographer Gary Hershorn went out a day early on April 15 to photograph the full moon from Hoboken, New Jersey, which is across the Hudson River from New York City.
This photo shows the nearly full moon, about 99% full, as it rose behind the top of the Empire State Building in New York City.
Photographer Gary Hershorn also managed to capture this view of the nearly full moon as it appeared above the spire of the Empire State Building on April 15, 2022.
At the time, the moon was nearly full, about 99% illuminated. Hershorn was able to capture this view of the moon just as the sun was setting on Friday, April 15.
Photographer Isa Terli of the Anadolu Agency also venture out the night before the actual April Full Pink Moon peak to capture this view of the moon over Istanbul, Turkey.
Taken on April 15, 2022, the photo shows the moon, partially obscured by clouds, as it shined above the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul. The mosque appears awash in lights, lending to the stunning view.
The Full Pink Moon rises over Gaza City in Palestine in this photo taken by photographer Yousef Masoud on April 16, 2022.
Here, Masoud captured the April full moon and framed it inside a artful structure to compose the striking scene during the month of Ramadan in Palestine.
The image was released by SOPA Images, LightRocket and Getty Images.
