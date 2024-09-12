New 'Firefly' comics unveil the untold origins of Captain Mal and Zoë

Creator Joss Whedon's "Firefly" TV series that left the air with its space western adventures after only one season in 2003 might be over, but the 'Verse is still alive and well in the world of comic books and L.A.-based Boom! Studios has a new pair of "Firefly" origin tales to expand the beloved sci-fi franchise even further.

First up on Sep. 4 is "Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One #1," penned by veteran comics scribe Sam Humphries ("Harley Quinn"), with artwork by newcomer illustrator Giovanni Fabiano, colors courtesy of Gloria Martinelli ("Firefly: The Fall Guys"), and letters by Jim Campbell. This intriguing title dials back the clock to investigate the early years of the dashing Captain Malcolm Reynolds.

"Despite starting from an unlikely place, Malcolm Reynolds has always been a troublemaker," the synopsis reads. "Becoming a Browncoat was always meant to be. But what unexpected obstacles lie on that path to him becoming the Captain that fans know and love? To him assembling and leading the crew of the spaceship Serenity?"

Main cover for "Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One #1" (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Then Boom! brings back the entire creative team of "Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One #1" later this fall for another backstory release that delves even deeper into the secret past of another of Serenity’' valiant crew members for "Firefly: Zoë Alleyne Year One #1." Superstar writer Sam Humphries is again joined by artist Giovanni Fabiano and colorist Gloria Martinelli to keep the rollicking missions flying.

Check out the full description:

"War between the Alliance and the Browncoats is hell, but when a bank heist is abandoned for a fateful team-up between Mal and Zoë, an altruistic bond is formed that sets the stage for the future fans know and love!"

"Zoë is one of my favorite members of the Firefly crew, so it was a thrill to reveal how she became the Browncoat we all know and love today," said Humphries in a press statement. "But the Unification War is a nasty, brutal era of history. No one comes out the way they came in, and Zoë is no exception. Giovanni's art elevates this story to the level of a blockbuster. It's dynamic, kinetic, and complex, just like Zoë herself."

Main cover for "Firefly: Zoë Alleyne Year One #1" (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Fabiano was drawn to Humphries' writing in this origin story of a franchise favorite.

"As a fan of the series, this story captivated me so much that I was hooked until the end of the script, eager to find out what happened next," said artist Giovanni Fabiano. "I am very proud to have brought Sam's exceptional writing to life, contributing to a story that deeply engaged and entertained me while drawing it!"

"Firefly: Malcolm Reynolds Year One #1" was just released on Sept. 4, 2024 complete with a main cover by Ejikure and variants by Suspiria Vilchez ("Stuff of Nightmares") and Annie Wu ("Hawkeye").

"Firefly: Zoë Alleyne Year One #1" will be available in comic shops and digital on Nov. 20, 2024 featuring a prime cover by Ejikure and a variant from Suspiria Vilchez.