'Groundbreaking' Milky Way results from telescope network behind 1st black hole image coming soon

There's a 'groundbreaking' result coming concerning the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

Earth's planet-scale observatory network, best known for creating the first-ever image of a black hole, is ready to report new results about the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

More information about the "groundbreaking" research on our galaxy will be presented on May 12 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). Although the announcement is two weeks away, it's likely that the discovery relates to the supermassive black hole that lurks at the center of the Milky Way. Called Sagittarius A*, this behemoth has been a key target for the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) since 2017.

Partners on the Event Horizon Telescope project will hold a series of news conferences to share the discovery, plus a YouTube live event will follow for public questions 90 minutes later. We'll stream both here on Space.com.

The EHT team is fresh off its 2022 campaign, which planned to conduct seven days of remote observations on objects such as black holes, galaxies and quasars (or superbright objects with black holes in the middle.)

It's unclear if this result arises from observations gathered this year, in 2021 or from previous work by the network, which faced a two-year hiatus in 2019 and 2020 due to operational reasons and the pandemic.

The National Science Foundation (NSF), which funds the EHT, will hold a press conference including the following participants:

ESO will also host an open online event on its YouTube channel; that event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) and participants will include:

