The 1st full live-action 'Lilo and Stitch' remake just dropped and fine, we admit it: it looks fantastic (video)

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Watch On

Disney has just dropped the first full trailer for the live-action remake of Lili & Stitch.

"Lilo and Stitch," Disney’s animated sci-fi comedy from 2002, was a bit of a departure from traditional Disney fare, featuring a spunky six-year-old Pacific Islander main character and strange experimental alien plunked down in a beachside palm tree-filled setting. The risk has paid off as it's become one of the studio’s most beloved features two decades later, and now we've got a live-action remake on the way.

Now we’ve got a lively new trailer to reveal more of the zany antics audiences will be experiencing when "Lilo & Stitch" plunges into theaters on May 23, 2025. In this amusing peek, fans can watch Stitch pilot a souped-up police space cruiser, trample sandcastles, fling CDs at cars, chase a flock of chickens, and even guzzle lava lamp water.

A scene from Disney's 2002 animated classic, "Lilo & Stitch" (Image credit: Disney)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp ("Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"), "Lilo & Stitch" features Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (Nani), and Kaipot Dudoit (David Kawena) in the primary roles, accompanied by Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley), and Hannah Waddingham (Grand Councilwoman).

Another appealing aspect of this $150 million production is the return of the animated feature's legacy voice cast of Chris Sanders as Stitch, together again with Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

Faithfully following the original film’s storyline, "Lilo & Stitch" centers around Lilo Pelekai, a lonely young Hawaiian girl with a penchant for surfing monster waves and hula dancing. When she discovers a weird blue creature she initially believes is a stray dog, Lilo and her sister Nani forge a close connection to the weird extraterrestrial being that was genetically designed to be a biological weapon as agents from the United Galactic Federation arrive to retrieve their unruly laboratory test subject.

Lilo & Stitch | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

We first saw the debut teaser for "Lilo & Stitch" back in December with its mischievous outer space creature and there’s no denying that this extended look exudes the true spirit of aloha and family, especially when considering that Sanders has reprised his memorable vocal work here as Stitch, aka Experiment 626!

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The material seems like a natural match for a Disney live-action treatment with a sweet sci-fi twist that should translate into a charming spring smash at the box office.

"Lilo & Stitch" splashes into theaters on May 23, 2025, and will be streaming on Disney+ at a later date.