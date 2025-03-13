The 1st full live-action 'Lilo and Stitch' remake just dropped and fine, we admit it: it looks fantastic (video)

News
By published

This nostalgic remake of the 2002 animated classic arrives on May 23, 2025.

Lilo from Lilo and Stitch (2025)
Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie lands on May 23, 2025 (Image credit: Disney)
Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube
Watch On

Disney has just dropped the first full trailer for the live-action remake of Lili & Stitch.

"Lilo and Stitch," Disney’s animated sci-fi comedy from 2002, was a bit of a departure from traditional Disney fare, featuring a spunky six-year-old Pacific Islander main character and strange experimental alien plunked down in a beachside palm tree-filled setting. The risk has paid off as it's become one of the studio’s most beloved features two decades later, and now we've got a live-action remake on the way.

Now we’ve got a lively new trailer to reveal more of the zany antics audiences will be experiencing when "Lilo & Stitch" plunges into theaters on May 23, 2025. In this amusing peek, fans can watch Stitch pilot a souped-up police space cruiser, trample sandcastles, fling CDs at cars, chase a flock of chickens, and even guzzle lava lamp water.

A cartoon Hawaiian girl with a blue alien creature

A scene from Disney's 2002 animated classic, "Lilo & Stitch" (Image credit: Disney)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp ("Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"), "Lilo & Stitch" features Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (Nani), and Kaipot Dudoit (David Kawena) in the primary roles, accompanied by Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Billy Magnussen (Agent Pleakley), and Hannah Waddingham (Grand Councilwoman).

Another appealing aspect of this $150 million production is the return of the animated feature's legacy voice cast of Chris Sanders as Stitch, together again with Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

Faithfully following the original film’s storyline, "Lilo & Stitch" centers around Lilo Pelekai, a lonely young Hawaiian girl with a penchant for surfing monster waves and hula dancing. When she discovers a weird blue creature she initially believes is a stray dog, Lilo and her sister Nani forge a close connection to the weird extraterrestrial being that was genetically designed to be a biological weapon as agents from the United Galactic Federation arrive to retrieve their unruly laboratory test subject.

Lilo & Stitch | Official Teaser - YouTube Lilo & Stitch | Official Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

We first saw the debut teaser for "Lilo & Stitch" back in December with its mischievous outer space creature and there’s no denying that this extended look exudes the true spirit of aloha and family, especially when considering that Sanders has reprised his memorable vocal work here as Stitch, aka Experiment 626!

The material seems like a natural match for a Disney live-action treatment with a sweet sci-fi twist that should translate into a charming spring smash at the box office.

"Lilo & Stitch" splashes into theaters on May 23, 2025, and will be streaming on Disney+ at a later date.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
A frightening alien skull with teeth bared

We found 6 Easter eggs in the 'Alien: Earth' shorts revealed at SXSW 2025... at least we hope they're just Easter eggs
A giant purple and blue armored humanoid titan

Who is Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds? Exploring the big bad guy for Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Screenshot from a video of the March 2 touchdown of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was captured by the onboard NASA payload SCALPSS.

Watch moon dust fly as private Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from a video of the March 2 touchdown of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which was captured by the onboard NASA payload SCALPSS.
Watch moon dust fly as private Blue Ghost lunar lander touches down (video)
a small moon is silhouetted against a planet in the light blue hue of near-infrared
ESA's Hera probe trains its cameras at Mars' moon Deimos | Space photo of the day March 13, 2025
a foil drink bag with a glowing full moon on its label sits on a lunar surface
Capri Sun takes a swing at an eclipse with limited 'Moon Punch' drink
a small moon is silhouetted against a planet in the light blue hue of near-infrared
Tiny Mars moon Deimos gets a rare close-up, thanks to Europe's Hera asteroid probe (photos)
The Blood Moon eclipses looms a little too large over a city skyline, a clear sign this image is a fake!
How to spot fake images of the 'Blood Worm Moon' total lunar eclipse
A black background with Saturn toward the right, half off screen. Above and below its rings, which go toward the left, there are orbs of different sizes.
Saturn officially has 128 more moons
a composite image showing eight different views of the moon becoming darker and more shadowed during a total lunar eclipse
'Blood Worm Moon' US weather forecast: Best places to see tonight's total lunar eclipse
NASA&#039;s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft captured this shot of Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena lander on the moon on March 7, 2025.
Dead Athena moon lander seen inside its crater grave from lunar orbit (photos)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 12, 2025. Also visible in this photo are the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft that will fly the Crew-10 astronaut mission to the International Space Station for NASA. The duo are scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on March 14.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida (video, photos)
red moon behind tall buildings during total lunar eclipse.
A total lunar eclipse comes to North America tonight: Here's everything you need to know about the 'Blood Worm Moon'