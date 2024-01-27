This Week In Space podcast: Episode 95 — Clean Energy From Space

On Episode 95 of This Week In Space, Tariq and Rod discuss the future of space-based solar power with John Mankins.

Climate change has become a top priority for all of us, including NASA. Space solar power — beaming energy from space 24 hours per day — has become a real possibility and is being studied internationally by the US, Europe, Japan, and China. It promises to provide a zero-emissions, zero-carbon source of energy worldwide — but it will take significant investment, development, and commitment.

A recent NASA-backed study was positive but careful with its conclusions, and John Mankins, one of the first researchers of SSP in the US who continues to work on the concept, joins us to address the report and to talk about the possible future of limitless, clean, and affordable energy for a hungry world.



We'll dive into this and more on this episode of This Week in Space!

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

